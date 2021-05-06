Middle hopes stimulus money will ease tax hike for 2021

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday introduced a $22.9 million budget for 2021, which includes an increase in the local property tax rate.
As introduced, the budget includes a tax rate hike of slightly over 2 cents per $100 of assessed value, which would mean the owner of a property assessed at $500,000 would owe an additional $100 in municipal taxes this year.
Like so many others, Middle Township’s revenues took a hit in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials hope the increase will be eased by federal stimulus money. New Jersey was slated to receive billions of dollars in federal aid. How that money will be distributed is still being worked out.
“It’s a long-overdue introduction,” township auditor Leon Costello said Monday. He said the township delayed the introduction to await more information about the amount of stimulus money it could expect and how it would be allowed to be spent. “Hopefully, it will be out soon.”
Some of the stimulus will likely offset the tax increase, Costello said.
“We don’t know exactly what the rules are going to be yet, but we’re pretty confident we’re going to be able to offset a good portion of that,” he said.
A public hearing on the budget is planned for June 7. Costello expects to have more details well before then. At that time, he said, the township may amend the budget to include the stimulus and hold a final vote.
As proposed, the budget includes a tax rate of 50.43 cents for every $100 of assessed value. Without any amendments, it would mean a local tax bill of $2,521.50 on a property assessed at $500,000, a figure that does not include school or county taxes.
At $9.7 million, salaries and wages are the largest line item in the budget, up by a little under 3% compared to last year.
Susan Quinones, the township’s chief financial officer, told committee members and the public that five areas of revenue took a hit during the pandemic, including the hotel/motel tax, courts, construction permits, ambulance fees and interest on investments.
Combined, those account for a drop of more than $500,000.
“That made a huge impact,” she said.
Some expenses were down as well, she said, such as the township's use of gasoline. Operations were cut in recreation and the senior center.
“Hopefully, we can get some better direction from the state,” she said.
“We’re facing a challenge. We’re looking at a tax increase right now,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “But this is the launching of the process.”
He said more information will be released to the public when more details emerge about use of the federal funds.
“I think every town is in the same boat here,” he said.
