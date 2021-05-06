Middle hopes stimulus money will ease tax hike for 2021

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday introduced a $22.9 million budget for 2021, which includes an increase in the local property tax rate.

As introduced, the budget includes a tax rate hike of slightly over 2 cents per $100 of assessed value, which would mean the owner of a property assessed at $500,000 would owe an additional $100 in municipal taxes this year.

Like so many others, Middle Township’s revenues took a hit in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials hope the increase will be eased by federal stimulus money. New Jersey was slated to receive billions of dollars in federal aid. How that money will be distributed is still being worked out.

“It’s a long-overdue introduction,” township auditor Leon Costello said Monday. He said the township delayed the introduction to await more information about the amount of stimulus money it could expect and how it would be allowed to be spent. “Hopefully, it will be out soon.”

Some of the stimulus will likely offset the tax increase, Costello said.

“We don’t know exactly what the rules are going to be yet, but we’re pretty confident we’re going to be able to offset a good portion of that,” he said.