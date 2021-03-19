Middle gets creative as committee considers new plan to spur redevelopment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Donohue, the redevelopment zones sought to bring in major projects. The current proposal is on a smaller scale.

“The approach under the previous administration was to try to hit these big home runs. We thought, why don’t we try to hit some singles?” he said. By encouraging smaller projects, he suggested, the township may build toward larger improvements.

Maley told committee members that declaring a need for rehabilitation is less complicated than declaring the revitalization zones.

“It is a much easier process, it’s less complicated, than the redevelopment process that we went through with a couple of different areas in town,” he said. The state requirements are less stringent — the municipality only needs to show that the area needs improvement.

The township would not be able to assert the power of eminent domain, also known as condemnation, in the rehabilitation zone in the same way it could in the revitalization zone, and could not establish payment-in-lieu-of-taxation, or PILOT, plans with potential developers.

But in addition to the tax abatement on increases of assessed value up to $25,000, the township could expedite zoning approvals.