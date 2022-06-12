Middle chief on off-duty weed for cops: Until the law changes, we have to follow it

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Christopher Leusner has not been shy about sharing his concerns with the possibility that police officers may now smoke weed off duty.

It’s not that the now-legal drug is so fundamentally different from an officer having an after-work beer or bourbon on the rocks, he said after a recent township meeting. It’s that while there are ways check if someone has enough alcohol in their bloodstream to be considered drunk, traces of cannabis use will remain for up to 30 days, showing up in drug tests long after the effects wore off.

If an officer were involved in a traffic accident or a shooting, that visible trace of THC could pose a problem, Leusner said, including potential lawsuits filed against the township.

In April, acting state Attorney General Matthew Platkin sent a memo to police chiefs across the state, advising them that an officer’s use or possession of legally purchased cannabis off duty could not lead to any disciplinary action.

Officials with the attorney general’s office said this was not a ruling or a decision, but rather an interpretation of the state law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy a year earlier. Leusner indicated the same thing this week.

“He’s interpreting the law that was passed,” Leusner said. “He’s passing along the guidance of what the law says. Unless the Legislature changes the law, we have to follow it.”

The issue came up again at a Township Committee meeting on Monday, at which a resident asked what the township was going to do about it.

Resident Stanley Doniger compared the matter to firefighters drinking at a firehouse and having an emergency. He expressed concerns about the idea.

“I know that’s a slippery slope,” Doniger said. “I was wondering if the township was contemplating getting involved in that.”

There may not be much to do, said Mayor Tim Donohue. He said township officials are concerned, but may not be able to challenge a statewide law.

“Police officers are citizens just like everybody else. The laws are the same laws that apply to everybody else apply to them,” he said. But with a substance that is illegal at the federal level and legal in New Jersey and multiple other states, there are several gray areas, he said.

The township may not have the ability to actively defy the state guidance, Donohue said.

According to Leusner, there appears to be some interest in changing that part of the law, but until that happens, there is nothing he can do.

In the April letter, Platkin said the ruling only applies to cannabis bought at a licensed dispensary. Weed bought on the black market could still mean disciplinary action against the officer. On duty use is strictly forbidden.

“There should be zero tolerance for cannabis use, possession, or intoxication while performing the duties of a law enforcement officer,” reads the April memo. “The safety of our communities and our officers demands no less.”

But it may be difficult to be certain when someone is feeling the effects. The police will treat suspicion of on-duty impairment much the same way as they do if an officer appears to be drunk, including documenting the incident.

Since there is no weed breath test, and a blood test may show that someone has gotten high over the past several weeks but not determine if they were high when the blood was drawn, the department will rely on workplace impairment recognition experts.

The department and others around the state face a similar dilemma over intoxicated driving. There is a challenge in front of the New Jersey Supreme Court over the use of drug recognition experts who are trained to determine if someone is intoxicated based on observations.

Critics of the system, including some defense attorneys specializing in intoxicated driving cases, argue that the tests have a reliability of less than 50%.

“The science is not clear yet,” Leusner said. He said he has shared his concerns with the officers in his department.

The New Jersey Association of Chiefs of Police has called for a change in the law, pointing to other states that have legalized weed and carved out exceptions for public safety, including for police officers.

New Jersey PBA President Pat Colligan warned members against using the drug at all in his own memo, insisting there were “too many unanswered questions from the state regarding the use of recreational cannabis by off-duty officers that could result in negative consequences.”

State Sen. Michael Testa has also criticized the law, citing federal laws that prohibit marijuana users from owning a gun.

According to Leusner, the interpretation of the state Attorney General’s office is that the specific federal gun law does not apply to police officers.

