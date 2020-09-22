MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In a unanimous vote Monday, Township Committee approved the creation of the Middle Township Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee to build and strengthen the connections between the police and the public.
The initiative grew out of a Black Lives Matter protest in the Rio Grande section of the township in June, an event originally viewed with trepidation by some in the community that closed with officers and protesters joining arms in prayer. Mayor Tim Donohue said both sides learned from each other and forged new connections.
“We ended that night with a promise that this didn’t stop here,” Donohue said. He wants to see more communications between police and community members. Police have already tried to build connections with the community, he said, and in recent years have enacted reforms under Police Chief Christopher Leusner, including some that have been recommended by protestors.
“A lot of times the public isn’t even aware of what the police are doing,” Donohue said.
The department’s annual report for 2019 cites youth engagement initiatives, including a popular youth camp, work in township schools and a Police Officer Trading Card program launched last year, in which kids can collect cards with photos of officers and information. The department also works with area churches on crime prevention programs, officers have begun carrying the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan and the department has increased community outreach efforts.
Contacted before the vote on Monday, Leusner said he is looking forward to hearing input from community members through the new committee but would not have further comment until the members were appointed.
That’s expected to happen at the next Township Committee meeting, Donohue said, set for Oct. 5.
As created in the ordinance approved in a final vote Sept. 21, the committee will have nine members, to be appointed by Township Committee. They will include members of clergy, educators and representatives of local social service organizations, along with a liaison officer from the police.
The ordinance also specifies that the membership will include someone from the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, a longstanding organization representing a historically Black section of the township, and a member from the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP.
According to Donohue, the membership will also include a member of the Progressive Black Initiative of Whitesboro, a group that organized weekly barbecues at the Martin Luther King center over the summer and this year put together an event over Labor Day weekend, which has been a Whitesboro tradition for years.
“It’s a new group of young people who are getting involved,” Donohue said, adding that the township wants to encourage that involvement.
He described the newly created committee as a diverse group who will bring community priorities and concerns to the police, and let the community know more about police procedures and efforts.
The new committee has only advisory authority, and members will not be paid.
At the same meeting, Joseph Trombetta was sworn in as a new Middle Township police officer. Officials cited Trombetta’s family history in law enforcement. His grandfather is a retired Middle Township officer and his father works with the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department.
Under continuing restrictions related to COVID-19, members of the public could not attend the Township Committee meeting on Monday, but the committee members gathered in the meeting room instead of attending virtually, in order to administer the oath of office to Trombetta in person.
It’s only the second time the committee has met in person since the state of emergency was declared for the pandemic, Donohue said.
“We feel it is necessary and proper to come here and put our suits on and make sure we do the right thing when we swear in our police officer,” Donohue said, adding that the governing body was honored to swear in Trombetta.
“We’re proud to have him,” he said.
Trombetta was joined by his mother, Christine Dahlen, who pinned his badge on him after he repeated the oath.
At the meeting, Leusner spoke of the connection Middle officers have to their community.
“One of the things that’s so special about Middle Township is that our officers grew up here. They’re invested here. They raise their families here,” he said. “And I know that you understand that.”
That commitment to community is important to the type of police work done in Middle Township, Leusner said.
Leusner said Trombetta’s grandfather helped him decide to become a police officer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.