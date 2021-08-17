MidAtlantic tournament off to record breaking start

CAPE MAY — The 30th annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament is off to a strong start with a record breaking amount of participants joining in, officials said Monday.

On the first day of the event, the tournament field was set at 203 boats, beating last year's record of 183. And although numbers are still being counted, officials said that this year's tournament is set to hand out $5.9 million to winners.

The cash purse, is derived from 11 various calcuttas, also known as side bets. These pay out a variety of ways for all species eligible in the tournament, including white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo and dolphin.

Current first-place holders in the tournament are: Art Boykin's Lucky Duck II, of Berlin, Maryland, with an 80-pound white marlin; Larry Hesse's Goin' in Deep, of Manasquan, with a 681-pound blue marlin; Bob Hugin's The Right Place, of Summit, with a 188-pound tuna; Jeremy Blunt's Wrecker, of Ocean City, Maryland, with a 26-pound dolphin; and Patrick McGovern's Mack 900, of Somerset, with a 32-pound wahoo.

The tournament began with a welcome party and registration on Sunday. Participants selected three days from the five available Aug. 16 through Aug. 20.