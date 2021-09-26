Microbreweries welcome state support to create, promote brewery tour trails

Orlando said that while this law isn't a monumental shift for what breweries are able to do on site, what he's heard from the Murphy administration is that they want to help breweries bounce back from any business lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This law is also a move in a positive direction, unlike when Murphy vetoed a bill in January that would expand outdoor dining opportunities around the state for restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries. That law was rejected due to licensing complications, Murphy said in a January statement.

This new law will allow these businesses to utilize their already-established resources, inside and outside their establishments, and the state will highlight those features for would-be travelers.

Breweries and the state have been battling for much of the last decade. Mike Kivowitz, founder of newjerseycraftbeer.com, said in June that it's way better for breweries today than it was in 2010 when those visiting a brewery could not drink more than 16 ounces of beer on site.

"In 2012, when the law changed and allowed that, that was a huge impetuous for people opening a brewery, where you could sell beer you make on site without breaking the law," Kivowitz said. "You couldn't buy more than 1 gallon of beer to-go before 2012. How ridiculous is that?"