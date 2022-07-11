Michael Jordan's boat in Atlantic City for Jimmy Johnson's Quest for Ring fishing tournament

ATLANTIC CITY — Michael Jordan's 80-foot Viking fishing boat has been spotted at Frank S. Farley Marina for Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring fishing tournament.
Michael Jordan is in Atlantic City to do a some fishing aboard Catch 23, his little 80 foot Viking. https://t.co/JKjjVsSkmo pic.twitter.com/vROJUc2yRv— Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) July 11, 2022
The event, which runs through Saturday, is in its second year in the city.
This is Jordan's second year participating in the event as well. Last year, the NBA basketball standout's boat caught a 70-pound white marlin.
Jordan created a buzz during last year's tournament when he dined at Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay in Margate.
The prize purse is worth more than $1 million.
Last year's tournament brought 1,500 people (both participants and guests), who booked over 4,000 room nights and netted about $3 million, officials said.
