 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Michael Jordan's boat in Atlantic City for Jimmy Johnson's Quest for Ring fishing tournament

  • 0
Jordan fishing

Michael Jordan poses for a photo with a 70-pound white marlin his boat caught during last year's Quest for the Ring fishing tournament in Atlantic City.

 Patrick Mulranen

ATLANTIC CITY — Michael Jordan's 80-foot Viking fishing boat has been spotted at Frank S. Farley Marina for Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring fishing tournament.

The event, which runs through Saturday, is in its second year in the city. 

This is Jordan's second year participating in the event as well. Last year, the NBA basketball standout's boat caught a 70-pound white marlin.

Jordan created a buzz during last year's tournament when he dined at Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay in Margate.

The prize purse is worth more than $1 million.

Last year's tournament brought 1,500 people (both participants and guests), who booked over 4,000 room nights and netted about $3 million, officials said. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Chile inflation: Rising food, fuel prices spark public anger

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News