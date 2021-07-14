 Skip to main content
Michael Jordan spotted leaving Steve & Cookies in Margate
WHO JORDAN IS WORKING WITH

Michael Jordan was seen leaving Steve & Cookie's By The Bay in Margate on Tuesday night.

 Jeff Siner

MARGATE —  Michael Jordan is back in South Jersey.

The NBA Hall of Famer was seen leaving Steve & Cookie's By The Bay in Margate on Tuesday night.

A video posted on Twitter showed Jordan leaving the restaurant and being greeted outside by a mob of fans. One can be heard shouting, "Jordan, I love you," as many in the crowd recorded the encounter on their phones. Jordan didn't say anything in the video and simply walked into a car with a cigar in his mouth.

Jordan is in town for Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson's fishing tournament in Atlantic City. His boat, Catch, is registered for the competition.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

