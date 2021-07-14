Michael Jordan spotted leaving Steve & Cookies in Margate

MARGATE — Michael Jordan is back in South Jersey.
The NBA Hall of Famer was seen leaving Steve & Cookie's By The Bay in Margate on Tuesday night.
Support Local Journalism
A video posted on Twitter showed Jordan leaving the restaurant and being greeted outside by a mob of fans. One can be heard shouting, "Jordan, I love you," as many in the crowd recorded the encounter on their phones. Jordan didn't say anything in the video and simply walked into a car with a cigar in his mouth.
Thanks to my reader for sending me this. >> Basketball legend Michael Jordan leaving Steve & Cookies By The Bay in Margate, NJ. Supposedly he’s in town for the Jimmy Johnson A.C. Championship Fishing Week. Thanks 😊— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) July 14, 2021
🎥Steve Schoeffler pic.twitter.com/w49cTR50nq
Jordan is in town for Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson's fishing tournament in Atlantic City. His boat, Catch, is registered for the competition.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.