Michael Jordan in Atlantic City for Jimmy Johnson's Quest for Ring fishing tournament

ATLANTIC CITY — Michael Jordan was spotted spotted at Frank S. Farley State Marina Monday night for Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring fishing tournament.

Jordan took photos with a family who posted it on Instagram. The caption on the photo read: "Me and my sons and the goat"

Jordan's 80-foot Viking Yacht is docked at the marina for the fishing tournament.

The event, which runs through Saturday, is in its second year in the city.

This is Jordan's second year participating in the event as well. Last year, the NBA basketball standout's boat caught a 70-pound white marlin.

Jordan created a buzz during last year's tournament when he dined at Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay in Margate.

The prize purse is worth more than $1 million.

Last year's tournament brought 1,500 people (both participants and guests), who booked over 4,000 room nights and netted about $3 million, officials said.