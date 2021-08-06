Michael Buble postpones Atlantic City show amid pandemic concerns

ATLANTIC CITY — Michael Buble's "An Evening with Michael Buble" tour has once again been postponed due to COVID-19.
Buble was originally scheduled to perform at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on March 14, but that was pushed back to August 28. Now, he's set to come to the resort Oct. 16.
The tour will begin Oct. 15 in Uniondale, New York at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
