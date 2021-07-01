 Skip to main content
Miami airline coming to Atlantic City International, hiring local attendants
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Miami-based airline is hiring local flight attendants to as it prepares to offer flights to Atlantic City International Airport, Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore announced Thursday.

The airport will soon serve as the northern base of operations for Global Crossings Airlines (GlobalX) and will hiring 20 attendants from the area. The airline will also offer global flights from Toronto, Montreal and other U.S. cities.

"Global Crossings recognizes our efforts to build an aviation industry," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in the release, "and the success we’ve already realized in a relatively short time working with the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration, Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University, NASA, the military, and other significant partners."

GlobalX signed a deal to operate out of the airport in July 2020. The company plans to lease 53,000 square feet of airport land to build a 24,000-square-foot maintenance hangar. Company officials at the time said the hangar could create another 75 jobs.

Those interested may call the Atlantic County Office of Workforce Development for more information at 609-485-0052 ext. 4816 or ext. 4824.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

