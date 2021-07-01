Miami airline coming to Atlantic City International Airport, hiring local attendants

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Miami-based airline is hiring local flight attendants to as it prepares to offer flights to Atlantic City International Airport, Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Thursday.

The airport will soon serve as the northern base of operations for Global Crossings Airlines, also known as GlobalX, and will be hiring 20 attendants from the area. The airline also will offer flights from Toronto and Montreal in Canada and other U.S. cities.

"Global Crossings recognizes our efforts to build an aviation industry," county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release, "and the success we’ve already realized in a relatively short time working with the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration, Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University, NASA, the military and other significant partners."

GlobalX signed a deal to operate out of the airport in July 2020. The company plans to lease 53,000 square feet of airport land to build a 24,000-square-foot maintenance hangar. Company officials at the time said the hangar could create another 75 jobs.

Those interested may call the Atlantic County Office of Workforce Development for more information at 609-485-0052, ext. 4816 or 4824.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.