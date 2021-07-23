 Skip to main content
Meteorologist Joe Martucci's mid-summer shore weekend weather report card
Meteorologist Joe Martucci's mid-summer shore weekend weather report card

Ocean City 2020 graduation

In the shadow of the ferris wheel, the Ocean City High School 2020 graduation, at Carey Stadium, in Ocean City, July 9, 2020 (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

After causing trouble Memorial Day Weekend, the weather behaved itself for the rest of the summer so far, making summer 2021 a pretty good student so far in my annual shore summer weekend report card. 

With two B pluses, four Bs, one C plus and a horrendous D plus for Memorial Day Weekend, the cumulative GPA after the weekend of July 17 to 19 is a B, with a 2.9 GPA. 

Download PDF 2021 midsummer weather report card

The report card is based on what I believe makes the best summer weekend days at the shore. To earn an A plus, Friday through Sunday (and Mondays for our holiday weekends this year) needs to have high temperatures between 77 to 87 degrees, with low dew points, a slight breezy, no rain and at least a partly sunny sky. A failing F is reserved for complete washouts of a weekend, with temperatures cold enough to grab the sweatshirt during the day.

Memorial Day Weekend, the coldest summer weekend on record in southeastern New Jersey, using the unofficial Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend holiday season, almost got there. However, a dry, warm and bright Monday saved it.

Look for updates each week on my social media pages. When the shore empties out and school begins again in September, I'll be at Ocean City high school for the annual wrap up video and article on our website

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
