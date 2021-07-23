Meteorologist Joe Martucci's mid-summer shore weekend weather report card

After causing trouble Memorial Day Weekend, the weather behaved itself for the rest of the summer so far, making summer 2021 a pretty good student so far in my annual shore summer weekend report card.

With two B pluses, four Bs, one C plus and a horrendous D plus for Memorial Day Weekend, the cumulative GPA after the weekend of July 17 to 19 is a B, with a 2.9 GPA.

The report card is based on what I believe makes the best summer weekend days at the shore. To earn an A plus, Friday through Sunday (and Mondays for our holiday weekends this year) needs to have high temperatures between 77 to 87 degrees, with low dew points, a slight breezy, no rain and at least a partly sunny sky. A failing F is reserved for complete washouts of a weekend, with temperatures cold enough to grab the sweatshirt during the day.

Memorial Day Weekend, the coldest summer weekend on record in southeastern New Jersey, using the unofficial Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend holiday season, almost got there. However, a dry, warm and bright Monday saved it.