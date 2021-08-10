Meteorologist Joe Martucci to speak on LBI tornado, hurricane season in Holgate

Learn about the tornado that tore through High Bar Harbor and the rest of the 2021 hurricane season as activity ramps up with Meteorologist Joe Martucci at a free event.

"Hurricane Season with Joe Martucci" will take place on Monday, Aug. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Township Field Station, located on the southern tip of the island. The station is located at 127 W. Osborn Avenue in Holgate.

"Understanding the difference between weather and climate is critical especially living on a barrier island. We look forward to a long relationship with Joe and his team as we develop our programs," said Angela Andersen, Long Beach Township Director of Sustainability

Pre-registration is required to attend the meeting. Those interested in learning about the July. 29 tornado, the hurricane season, and seeing Joe should email fieldstation@longbeachtownship.com to sign up.

The tornado that damaged High Bar Harbor started on the bayshore in Waretown Thursday evening. It then crossed the Barnegat Bay and went into the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township, with maximum winds of 115 mph. That wasn't the only severe weather to strike the northern tip of Long Beach Island. Tropical Storm Elsa brought gusty winds and rain on July 9.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

