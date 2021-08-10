Meteorologist Joe Martucci to speak on LBI tornado, hurricane season in Holgate

Learn about the tornado that tore through High Bar Harbor and the rest of the 2021 hurricane season as activity ramps up with Meteorologist Joe Martucci at a free event.
"Hurricane Season with Joe Martucci" will take place on Monday, Aug. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Township Field Station, located on the southern tip of the island. The station is located at 127 W. Osborn Avenue in Holgate.
"Understanding the difference between weather and climate is critical especially living on a barrier island. We look forward to a long relationship with Joe and his team as we develop our programs," said Angela Andersen, Long Beach Township Director of Sustainability
Pre-registration is required to attend the meeting. Those interested in learning about the July. 29 tornado, the hurricane season, and seeing Joe should email fieldstation@longbeachtownship.com to sign up.
The five tornadoes reported July 29 in New Jersey is likely the second highest number of sin…
The tornado that damaged High Bar Harbor started on the bayshore in Waretown Thursday evening. It then crossed the Barnegat Bay and went into the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township, with maximum winds of 115 mph. That wasn't the only severe weather to strike the northern tip of Long Beach Island. Tropical Storm Elsa brought gusty winds and rain on July 9.
Something in the Air podcast: A twisted tornadic fate, July 2021 Weather Roundup
WATCH: A twisted, tornadic fate, July 2021 Weather Roundup
Listen to all Something in the Air podcasts with Joe Martucci here
More than the forecast. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the month of weather that was with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on the first Wednesday of each month. On the third Wednesday, Joe dives in with Jersey's biggest leaders, visionaries, local legends, artists and more to explain how weather influences our lives every day.
The Press of Atlantic City is your home for South Jersey Weather. Headed by Meteorologist Joe Martucci, plan your day with Joe's forecast videos, articles and social media posts. Articles, podcasts, radar, tide gauges and more can all be found on our weather page.
When you need to know, turn to Joe! We're the home of the mainland and shore 7-day forecast, year-round.
LISTEN: A twisted, tornadic fate - July 2021 Weather Roundup
Subscribe to Something in the Air podcast, wherever you get your podcasts
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.