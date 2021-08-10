 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meteorologist Joe Martucci to speak on LBI tornado, hurricane season in Holgate
0 comments

Meteorologist Joe Martucci to speak on LBI tornado, hurricane season in Holgate

{{featured_button_text}}
Meteorologist Joe Martucci headshot

Meteorologist Joe Martucci on the beach in Atlantic City in Mar. 2021. 

 Joe Martucci

Learn about the tornado that tore through High Bar Harbor and the rest of the 2021 hurricane season as activity ramps up with Meteorologist Joe Martucci at a free event.

"Hurricane Season with Joe Martucci" will take place on Monday, Aug. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Township Field Station, located on the southern tip of the island. The station is located at 127 W. Osborn Avenue in Holgate. 

"Understanding the difference between weather and climate is critical especially living on a barrier island. We look forward to a long relationship with Joe and his team as we develop our programs," said Angela Andersen, Long Beach Township Director of Sustainability

Pre-registration is required to attend the meeting. Those interested in learning about the July. 29 tornado, the hurricane season, and seeing Joe should email fieldstation@longbeachtownship.com to sign up. 

The tornado that damaged High Bar Harbor started on the bayshore in Waretown Thursday evening. It then crossed the Barnegat Bay and went into the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township, with maximum winds of 115 mph. That wasn't the only severe weather to strike the northern tip of Long Beach Island. Tropical Storm Elsa brought gusty winds and rain on July 9.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sao Paulo opens sky high glass-floor lookout

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News