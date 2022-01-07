Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be live with AC Public Works at 8 a.m.

The Press of Atlantic City will host a livestream at 8 a.m. to talk about the winter storm. Joined with Meteorologist Joe Martucci by phone will be Paul Jerkins, Director of Public Works for the city of Atlantic City.

Tune in right to this webpage for the livestream. You may ask questions on Facebook via The Press of Atlantic City's or Joe's account.

A winter storm warning is in effect for inland Ocean, inland Atlantic all of Burlington and Cumberland counties through 10 a.m. Cape May County and the shore in Atlantic and Ocean counties are in a less impactful but still hazardous winter weather advisory, also through 10 a.m.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.