 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be live to talk about nor'easter at 7 p.m.
0 Comments

Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be live to talk about nor'easter at 7 p.m.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow 2022

Snow falls along Atlantic City Boardwalk Monday Jan 3, 2022 . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

With about a day to go before heavy snow, strong winds, and a round of coastal flooding takes hold of the region, Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be live at 7 p.m. Thursday to answer your questions about the upcoming nor'easter.

Tune in right here at 7 p.m. for the video.  To ask a question for Joe, head on over to The Press' Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pressofac.

Snow will begin 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Snow will be light for most of the night, intensifying early Saturday morning. Coastal flooding will be present for the early morning, likely as minor flood stage. 

Snow will end Saturday afternoon or evening, depending on location. Temperatures will fall from the 20s into the teens during the day. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Which are the safest airlines?

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News