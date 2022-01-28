 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be live at 1 p.m. to talk nor'easter as storm nears
Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be live at 1 p.m. to talk nor'easter as storm nears

Impact Map
Joe Martucci

Ahead of a major nor'easter, one that brings the first blizzard warnings to the shore in four years, Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be live to talk about the storm and answer your questions.

Tune in right here to this page at 1 p.m. for the latest. If you want to ask a question, go to his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/joemartwx.

For the first time since January 2018, a blizzard warning is in effect for the Jersey Shore counties, from Cape May up to Sandy Hook. Blizzard warnings means a specific set of criteria are likely to be met: 35 mph gusts, visibility and either falling snow or blowing snow to create a ground blizzard. 

Furthermore, a coastal flood advisory is in effect for Ocean county on south at the shore from 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday to cover the morning high tide. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
