A note that took years to deliver got a much faster response when a message tossed into the Irish Sea in 2019 found its way to North Wildwood.

Frank Bolger, of Bellmawr, Camden County, brought a healthy dose of Jersey skepticism to bear when his wife, Karen, picked up a bottle on the beach and saw a note inside.

It took some doing to get the note out. It was folded and worn but was dry in the tiny, clear glass bottle, and remained legible. At the top, it read “Greetings from Ireland.”

“At first we thought, ‘This can’t be true.’ Someone’s playing a joke or something,” Bolger said Monday.

The Bolgers have a summer house in West Wildwood and visit the beach year-round. This month, they had a week’s vacation and were able to walk the beach every day. Frank Bolger said he and his wife have gotten in the habit of picking up litter as they walk. When they were on the beach with their granddaughter, Autumn Pokrywka, they found the little bottle with the cork stopper and it almost went in the recycling.

But Karen Bolger was intrigued by the folded piece of paper and wanted to know more. Getting it back to the house, they worked it out of the bottle.

In neat, looping print, it read, “I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day. Maybe it’s traveled down to Africa or up to Iceland! I won’t know if someone found this. But I hope it is found!”

The note is signed with a smiley face, the first name Aoife and a date: July 17, 2019.

Aoife was wrong. She does know that someone found it, and fairly quickly after it was found.

“We found her!” was one of the first things Frank Bolger said when interviewed Monday.

The Bolgers spoke with their friend Dorothy McMonagle Kulisek, who wanted to write a story for her publication, the Sun by the Sea, which includes photos and stories about the Wildwoods. She posted details about the story and images on social media, and it quickly received a strong response.

It was not long before news organizations in Ireland heard the story.

“It exploded in Ireland,” Frank Bolger said.

Aoife Byrne’s father, Martin, heard it on the radio and wondered whether it could have been from his daughter, who is 33.

It was from her, although Bolger said it took a writing sample from her before he was convinced.

“Born and raised in the Northeast, you’re skeptical of everything,” he said.

He and Karen have spoken with Aoife and her father on a video link, and hope to visit someday. They live in a little town called Bray in County Wicklow, a short distance south of Dublin. Bolger said the description of the seaside town strongly reminds him of North Wildwood, a community where Irish Americans make up a large percentage of the population, and which celebrates an annual Irish festival.

“I told her, ‘Your bottle landed on probably one of the most Irish towns on the East Coast,” he said.

Bolger said Aoife told him she is a songwriter and often goes to the beach for inspiration. She had a notebook with her and decided to write a note in a bottle, in part inspired by the Police song “Message in a Bottle,” a hit before Aoife was born.

The note traveled about 3,292 miles from the Irish beach to North Wildwood, but it probably covered even more miles than that, with Atlantic currents leading from the American East Coast to Ireland, not the other way around. Bolger speculates the little bottle from Aoife Byrne may have traveled south to the Canary Islands to be driven west by a tropical storm or hurricane forming off the coast of Africa to be picked up by the Gulf Stream and brought to North Wildwood.

Karen Bolger has a friend in England who reached out to tell her the story is on every news station, Frank said.

“Aoife is a celebrity,” he said. He feels like the friendship formed by that random note is going to last.

“I think it’s a connection that is going to be there for life,” he said. He expects the story to inspire others to toss their own messages into the wide sea, to make their own connections across the ocean or just a little farther up the beach. But he sees a drawback. He and his wife may have a lot more bottles to pick up on their walks in the future.