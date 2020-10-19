Mercer County company makes inroads with its drones at three Atlantic County locations

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Matt DeNafo has enough work to do to fill up his time month after month as the vice president of centralized maintenance and asset management at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.

One of the things that was necessary, but low on DeNafo's list of priorities, was checking how extensive the vegetation is on top of the sealed landfill at the ACUA site on Delliah Road.

So when contacted by a Mercer County company to receive a spectral image of the health of the vegetative cover of the sealed ACUA landfill, DeNafo accepted its offer even though the ACUA has its own drones.

Instead of relying on sky satellites, Geomatix, LLC, uses drones with high-definition cameras and specialty sensors to produce computer images that are of higher resolution, faster turnaround time and lower cost, said Ben Jarrett, operations manager for Geomatix.

When it comes to topography and elevation contour data, a drone can collect this information in 1/10 of the time of a person standing in a field with measuring instruments, Jarrett said.