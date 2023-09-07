GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mental health challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted young adults and teens more than any other age group, according to poll results from Stockton University.

Over two semesters, the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton found the pandemic was at least "partially responsible" for poor mental health effects.

According to the school's study, teens and young adults experienced the greatest increase in anxiety, depression and related mental health conditions.

People between 15 and 20 years old reported having the largest growth in diagnoses for those ailments, Stockton said Wednesday in a news release.

Forty-five percent of those ages 18 to 29 also said the pandemic worsened their mental health state compared with 13% of adults 65 and older.

“We have heard anecdotally and from some reports that the pandemic hurt mental health in New Jersey,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center. “This research validates those concerns and documents specific areas of mental health that were affected."

As the pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus discovered first in China in late 2019, began affecting the U.S., officials in many states swiftly enforced protocols from social distancing rules to mask mandates.

Froonjian said in doing so, officials held the minimal ability to gauge how their orders could affect mental health.

"The value of this Hughes Center report is to show where we need to be prepared during the next public health crisis,” Froonjian said.

Adults weren't left out of mental health challenges.

Between September 2020 and April 2022, 7% to 11% of adults in the Garden State reported needing mental health treatment but didn't obtain it.

Additionally, an estimated 60% of individuals needing substance abuse treatment in 2020 and 2021 did not obtain it.

Self-reported rates of depression in pregnant and postpartum women increased in 2020 as well.

“Throughout the academic year, as the students analyzed datasets, we never lost sight of the fact that the numbers represent human beings and are a reflection of suffering endured during the pandemic,” said Hughes Center research associate Alyssa Maurice, who provided support for the study.

Overall, 30% of respondents to Stockton's poll said the state of their mental well-being declined because of the pandemic. Nearly one in five residents said their alcohol or recreational drug use worsened over that time.

To manage during the pandemic, 20% said they engaged with family and friends, 19% exercised and 16% watched television, the polling said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.