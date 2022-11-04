Mental health needs take center stage to improve Atlantic City quality of life

ATLANTIC CITY — A daily outreach van will soon travel the city daily, offering to take substance abusers and those with mental illness into immediate treatment, officials said at Friday's Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting.

"We are on the precipice of starting a seven-day mobile outreach," said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds.

He also said he'd like to see the county follow the lead of Florida, and consider adding a mental health facility to the county jail in Mays Landing, since an estimated 60% of inmates have mental illness and need medications and treatment.

Reynolds said casinos and the state Attorney General's Office have already pledged significant funding for the outreach van, and social services agencies will soon commit to what services they can provide.

Sheriff Eric Scheffler and his Hope Exists program will coordinate the effort, Reynolds said, with cooperation from Police Chief James Sarkos and state Sen. Vince Polistina, and the prosecutor's office.

"Without these meetings none of that would be possible," Reynolds said of the biweekly Clean and Safe meetings organized by Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz. The meetings bring together local, county and state officials with business owners and residents to tackle quality of life issues in the resort.

Draft legislation to start a mental health court — an idea that also grew out of the meetings — is being fine tuned, said Joe Berg, Chief of Staff to Polistina and Assembly members Claire Swift and Don Guardian, all R-Atlantic.

The meetings have also resulted in cooperative programs to crack down on quality-of-life crime and repeat offenders, to get broken streetlights fixed and to get services to the mentally ill and drug addicted.

The daily outreach effort will be funded by government grants, including one recently pledged from the state Attorney General's Office, and casino donations, Reynolds said. Social service providers including Jewish Family Service and Volunteers of America will help with staffing.

The idea grew out of the experience the week before the national NAACP convention this summer. In one special seven-day effort, Scheffler's mobile outreach van got 39 people off the street and into recovery.

"I said, 'Why not seven days a week, 365 days a year,'" Reynolds said.

About 75 stakeholders recently met to discuss how to work together on the effort, he said, and at a Nov. 22 meeting, attendees will convene again and announce what their commitment is.

Keeping the lights on

The group also continues working to get all of the streetlights in the city functioning, and a new system in place to report and repair lights.

Atlantic Electric's Ken Mosca said the utility is "down to just a couple dozen lights (still needing to be fixed)."

A few weeks ago, 142 of the utility's 6,000 lights were out, Mosca said.

"We were able to redirect a lot of resources into the city," Mosca said.

The utility also is helping with getting the lights back on at the former Atlantic Club casino, Mosca said, even though the utility does not own the lights there.

The owner recently turned them back on, but needed some help from the utility to do it, he said.

"We want to help where we can and lend the expertise," Mosca said.

City-owned lights however, seem to be the main problem now.

"Our streetlights belong to the city, and over 12 are out," said Rich Helfant, a resident of The Cove at Gardner's Basin. "There are a lot of kids playing there, seniors there. It's dark and dangerous."

Helfant said he has repeatedly reported the nonfunctioning lights to the city's Public Works department but has gotten no results.

"I’ll hand carry the list up (to Public Works) and start the process," Shabazz said after asking Helfant to write down the addresses.

No one from Public Works attended the meeting, but representatives have attended past Clean and Safe meetings.

Reynolds said there soon will be a meeting with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and staff members from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to discuss how to centralize response to broken streetlights.

Currently nonworking lights must be reported to the entity that owns them, which may be the city, Atlantic Electric, or a private business such as a casino. The ownership can be impossible for the average person to determine, and no one knows who owns some lights.

Upcoming meetings

The first CitiStat and CompStat meetings will be Nov. 16, Chief James Sarkos reminded the group. The public is invited to the CitiStat meeting at 10 a.m. at the city campus of Stockton University in the Fannie Lou Hamer room, where municipal department heads will hear from residents about their concerns and requests for service.

The two technologies, CitiStat and CompStat, have helped major cities combat crime and better manage municipal services. The state Department of Community Affairs, which has oversight of the city under the state takeover, is partnering with Stockton, the city government and its Police Department to bring the CitiStat and CompStat programs to the city.

The CitiStat system will allow residents and others to report potholes, streetlights that don’t work, trash collection and code enforcement issues, and more.

The next Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting will be 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at City Council Chambers in City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Boulevard.