LINWOOD — Mental health, criminal history and adequate housing are linked in a recent study with a high rate of drug overdoses in Atlantic County.

County leaders and their partners are devising plans to better address the trend.

Nearly half (48%) of overdoses studied between October and June by the Atlantic County Overdose Fatality Review Team involved a patient with a diagnosed mental health condition, according to the latest data from the organization.

The Overdose Fatality Review Team is coordinated by Atlantic Prevention Resources, a local substance abuse treatment organization with offices in Absecon, Pleasantville and Mays Landing.

Atlantic County continues to rank among the top New Jersey counties for overdose deaths per capita, according to state data.

The team and its partners have been meeting since 2021, looking for ways to curb rising overdose numbers.

While numbers in the past few years have been high, they appear to be leveling off, said Gretchen Halfpenny, Overdose Fatality Review Team coordinator with Atlantic Prevention Resources.

"I think a plateau might be an accurate statement," Halfpenny said following a presentation on the latest figures Wednesday at Linwood Country Club.

Results from a nearly nine-month study of overdose cases in Atlantic County by the team formed the centerpiece of Wednesday's meeting, the first in-person session for the group since it started meeting virtually in 2021.

Since the program was formed, the team has reviewed 123 overdose cases.

On top of mental health issues, nearly 47% of overdose subjects studied by the team had a documented criminal history. About 13% of overdoses analyzed happened in Atlantic County motels, the data show. Childhood and adult trauma factored into 30% of cases.

As Atlantic County continues its battle with the opioid epidemic, the team believes stronger public campaigns are needed, offering information on services that could prevent drug abuse and potential deaths.

The team also recommends broader distribution of naloxone, commonly known as an "overdose reversal" drug that is often carried by first responders. Having the drug more widely available could thwart more overdose deaths, the team says.

Stigma associated with drug abuse and mental health conditions also can't go unaddressed, Halfpenny said.

"The reality is that those disorders are common and can affect anybody," Halfpenny said. "If there's some stigma, and you're embarrassed about your mental health disorder or your substance abuse disorder, you're not going to seek treatment."

Atlantic County was ranked as having the highest rate of overdose deaths in the state between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2022, according to the State Police Drug Monitoring Initiative.

In 2022, Atlantic County saw 255 deaths linked to suspected overdoses, making it the New Jersey county with the third-highest overdose deaths for that year.

Kim Reilly of the Ocean County Health Department told attendees Wednesday about that county's Overdose Response Plan, which uses data to map out where fatal drug interactions are occurring. With that tool in hand, officials can strategize their response, Reilly said. Notices can be sent to hospitals and treatment facilities, alerting them to the high overdose trend for the area.

Ocean County's system is the first of its kind in New Jersey, Reilly said. By using it, appropriate measures can be taken to stunt rising overdose numbers and hopefully send figures downward.

Atlantic County's Overdose Fatality Response Team is trying to craft a similar plan.

"It's a notification system, at the end of the day," Reilly said. "The goal of our Overdose Response Plan is to inform our public when we see spikes in fatal and nonfatal overdoses."