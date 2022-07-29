Mental health court floated as one answer to AC homelessness, petty crime

ATLANTIC CITY — Mental health courts, modeled on New Jersey's recovery courts, would lessen homelessness and crime in the resort, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds told a group of officials Friday morning at a public safety meeting.

"Based on the crime I've seen in eight short weeks in office, it's really needed," Reynolds said, adding that most petty criminals and homeless are in need of mental health treatment rather than incarceration.

"It would require legislation," Reynolds said at the fifth meeting of the group of local, county and state officials and business owners who are coordinating efforts to crack down on lawlessness in the city.

Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, offered to sponsor the needed legislation, along with his colleagues Assemblywoman Claire Swift and State Sen. Vince Polistina, also R-Atlantic.

"Help us write (the legislation)," Guardian said. "We'd be happy to sponsor it, and we’ll get support from the other side of the aisle."

Recovery court, which offers those arrested on drug offenses the chance to avoid jail by getting substance abuse treatment and staying clean, does not accept people who only have mental health problems, Reynolds said.

The group also heard about how efforts to crack down on repeat shoplifters at Tanger Outlets The Walk and other areas are starting to pay off.

"We wanted to have a safe (NAACP National) convention, which we did, without any incidents, which we did," said City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who organizes the weekly safety meetings. "A lot of our friends (panhandlers and drug/alcohol abusers) on Atlantic Avenue were not there during the convention."

Atlantic City Acting Police Chief James Sarkos said the level of cooperation between city police and the county prosecutor's office is unprecedented, and has allowed much progress to be made.

Reynolds said Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler placed 35 people who were regulars on Atlantic Avenue into substance abuse treatment ahead of the convention, and it made a big difference.

The first court dates are set for late August, for repeat offenders who have racked up large numbers of charges of shoplifting and other quality-of-life crimes, Reynolds said.

Atlantic City Municipal Court is expected to hear cases against nine individuals on Aug. 31, but they collectively have hundreds of shoplifting cases against them, he said.

Those charged will be offered a choice of treatment for their problems, or incarceration.

"One gentleman has 40 cases of shoplifting," Reynolds said. "He's going to make a decision, does he want help now or does he want to go to state prison."

If they don't show up for court, Atlantic City Police will pick them up on warrants and they will go to jail until their cases are heard, Sarkos said.

COVID-19 restrictions, which ended May 22, had prevented law enforcement from picking up low-level criminals on warrants when they missed court dates. Now, law enforcement again has options for getting them off the streets, officials have said.

Councilwoman LaToya Dunston said some stores are part of the problem, because they do not report to police those who sell or use drugs on their properties.

Often they are stores that only accept cash, and have no security cameras, Dunston said. Some sell tobacco to minors, and allow illegal narcotics sellers to hang around.

"They are complicit in what goes on in my opinion," Dunston said.

Well run stores set a good example, she said.

"No one stands in front of Cedar Markets (for hours)," Dunston said.

Reynolds suggested working with code enforcement first to enforce existing laws.

Reynolds and Prosecutor's Office staff walked several blocks from 1900 to 1300 Atlantic Avenue late Wednesday night, along with members of the city police and public works departments, and AtlantiCare staff, to check out reports of nonfunctioning street lights.

About 15% of street lights were out, Reynolds said.

He and others in the group are making it a priority to improve street lighting, so people will feel safer and security cameras and facial recognition equipment will have enough light to provide information to law enforcement for solving crime, he said.