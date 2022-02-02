 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mental Health Association in Atlantic County responds to need for online support during pandemic winter
With the new year starting there's new interest in getting your body into shape. However, make sure you're checking on your mental health as well. Here are some ways to do a mental health checkup on yourself. Source by: Stringr 

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has increased its resources in response to the growing need for support during the winter and extended pandemic isolation.

"We know people need outlets and options because we are facing another isolating and stressful period of time," Executive Director Vicki Phillips said in a statement. 

The association is extending the number of wellness, discussion and activity groups offered online and by call-in.  

Due to the demand for virtual support, the association is now offering a no-cost virtual wellness center, United by Wellness, that allows people to call in or join Zoom calls for group meetings, workshops and classes provided seven days per week, at various times of day.

In addition to virtual support groups for those experiencing anxiety and depression, United by Wellness offers programs for meditation, gentle movement and healthy eating.

There also are activity and recreation programs including art, book clubs and music events. Staff providing services are certified peer specialists, including some who are bilingual and who facilitate groups in Spanish.  

There also is free anonymous screening available online that consists of a 10-question assessment regarding key areas of the individual’s mental health such as sleep and eating habits, along with energy levels. Respondents read a statement and answer with a click on one of four categories that measure how often the person experiences the symptom.

The results are immediate, said Phillips, and can then be shared with a primary-care doctor or mental health professional. To access a screening online, visit mhaac.info/screening.html

"The rates of those experiencing depression and anxiety have increased during the pandemic," said Phillips. "Helping people become aware of the issue and get connected to resources can start with a mental health screening."

To become a member of United by Wellness, visit mhaac.info/ubw-schedule.html, answer the questionnaire and you will then receive Zoom information and access to a monthly calendar filled with events, from morning motivation to anger management.

The association offers one-on-one support as well, through a call and text line with trained staff from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number is 866-202-HELP; and the text option is 51684. 

For more information on the association or any of the group programs, call 609-652-3800 or email kwilliams@mhanj.org.

