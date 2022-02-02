Mental Health Association in Atlantic County responds to need for online support during pandemic winter

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has increased its resources in response to the growing need for support during the winter and extended pandemic isolation.

"We know people need outlets and options because we are facing another isolating and stressful period of time," Executive Director Vicki Phillips said in a statement.

The association is extending the number of wellness, discussion and activity groups offered online and by call-in.

Due to the demand for virtual support, the association is now offering a no-cost virtual wellness center, United by Wellness, that allows people to call in or join Zoom calls for group meetings, workshops and classes provided seven days per week, at various times of day.

In addition to virtual support groups for those experiencing anxiety and depression, United by Wellness offers programs for meditation, gentle movement and healthy eating.

There also are activity and recreation programs including art, book clubs and music events. Staff providing services are certified peer specialists, including some who are bilingual and who facilitate groups in Spanish.