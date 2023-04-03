CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Atlantic Cape May partnered with the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community at its Teen Summit 2023 on March 24.
The event, which brought together more than 200 Atlantic County high school seniors, was hosted at Atlantic Cape Community College's Cape May County campus. The theme for the event was "Mental Awareness Matters." Breakout sessions taught students about drugs and alcohol, relationships and social media, and time management and balance.
“We are pleased to partner with the coalition and offer help and support for those with a mental illness and those families who have a loved one with a mental illness," NAMI ACM Vice President Marc Hurvitz said. "Recognizing mental illness early is key to recovery.”
NAMI Atlantic Cape May is a volunteer-run nonprofit. For more more information, visit namiacm.org.
