Menorah lighting returns to Vineland
121619_hom_Hanukkah menorah

Main Street Vineland will join the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester Counties in the celebration of Hanukkah next week.

 Provided

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland will join the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Salem & Gloucester Counties to celebrate Hanukkah with a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 600 block of Landis Avenue, across from Landis MarketPlace.

The ceremony will include music, dancing, holiday refreshments and fellowship, according to a news release from Main Street Vineland.

Downtown Vineland's menorah was constructed by Kane Steel, of Millville, in 1994, and has been used at various Vineland locations to mark the eight-night observance. For the past six years, it has been at the location of the former Precision Watch and Clock building in the 600 block of Landis. The business was owned by the late Leon Zylberman, a Holocaust survivor.

This lighting will commemorate the late Rabbi Yisroel Rapoport, of Sons of Jacob Congregation, who aided in the menorah's construction and helped organize “Chanukah Live” outdoor menorah-lighting ceremonies in Vineland for over two decades, until his death earlier this year, according to the release.

