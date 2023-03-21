VINELAND — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is visiting Inspira Medical Center Vineland this morning to announce federal money for Cumberland County to help it address growing crime rates.
The money will fund both a no-cost, 30,000-hour summer camp and year-round support services for youth in county areas significantly impacted by violent crime, Menedez's press team said on Monday.
Local officials and Inspira CEO Amy Mansue are said to be joining the Democratic senator for his announcement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
