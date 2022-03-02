Mena leaving Atlantic City to take DC communications job

ATLANTIC CITY — Rebekah Mena, who has been Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s public information officer for almost a year, will leave the job Friday to take a communications consulting job in Washington, D.C.

“I will be doing strategic communications in support of FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency),” the 27-year-old Brigantine native said Wednesday.

As PIO, Mena has acted as city spokesperson on a variety of issues and has run the mayor’s many news conferences.

“This is a tremendous loss for the great City of Atlantic City,” said Small. “Rebekah made an impact during her short tenure and will be truly missed.”

The administration has not yet hired a replacement for her, Small said.

Her newest venture is a job with the private consultant company Guidehouse, and will take her back to the nation’s capital where she worked before joining the Small administration, she said.

“I have some pretty lofty career goals. I want to work on the White House communications team one day,” Mena said.

“Hey, Rebekah has goals and aspirations and the Small administration will hold no one back from living their dream,” Small said. “We wish her well.”

Mena graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2012 and got her undergraduate degree from Florida Tech in Melbourne, Florida, then a master’s degree in communications management and public relations in 2018 from the University of Denver.

While in graduate school she had an internship at the federal Department of Homeland Security and was eventually offered a communications job there.

In January, Mena shared her memories with Press readers of working as the deputy chief of public affairs for the Washington, D.C., Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency on Jan. 6, 2021, when protesters stormed the Capitol building and set off fear of further violence throughout the city.

Her mom, MaryAnn Mena, lives in Brigantine and works for the Atlantic City Board of Education. Her father, Oscar Mena, has retired and moved to Nicaragua where his family lives, she said.

She is grateful to her parents for bringing her up bilingual, which she said has been invaluable for her career.

“My dad only spoke Spanish to me, and my mom only spoke English to me,” Mena said. “To this day that is the case. If my mom speaks to me in Spanish, I know I’m in trouble.”

