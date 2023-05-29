Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jersey Shore businesses anticipate a productive, profitable summer based on what they saw over Memorial Day weekend.

"It's been a beautiful weekend," said Michael Trivisonno, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, owner of a new balloon-popping game on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Monday was the fourth day Trivisonno's business has been open, he said.

"Everyone's been having fun," Trivisonno said. "Everyone walks away with smiles on their faces and teddy bears."

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer tourism season in South Jersey.

And this Memorial Day weekend was possibly "one for the record books, especially at airports,” with more than 42 million Americans projected to travel 50 miles or more, according to projections from AAA.

On Monday, with the passing of a light, brief drizzle, the Ocean City Boardwalk remained crowed.

Employees and business owners said Sunday was extremely busy, which may be a good sign for the rest of the summer.

But most people wanted to talk about the return of crowds of young people, who again gathered in large numbers on the Boardwalk and nearby beach.

In recent summers, since the lifting of pandemic-related limits on gatherings, multiple shore towns have had issues with large gatherings of juveniles.

Some on the Boardwalk suggested this year that some young people were coming in from other communities where officials have taken a harder stand on the gatherings.

“It’s out of control,” said an employee at one of the pizza businesses.

He and another worker said the Boardwalk was busy all weekend. The second employee said it seemed like the busiest he had seen since COVID-19, but both said the Boardwalk was packed with high school kids.

Both declined to give their names.

Most of the young people are under 18, said Doug Jewell, the longtime owner of Air Circus on the Boardwalk. He said some merchants are upset, and that from 10 to 11 p.m. business was pretty slow, but he downplayed the seriousness of the issue.

Most of the young people are 15 or younger and visiting the beach with their families, Jewell said. He added that police Chief Jay Prettyman was doing a good job. But some merchants and residents are already suggesting stronger measures to thin the nighttime crowds of juveniles.

Atlantic City was still energized Monday by crowds packing the Boardwalk and beaches.

A constant flow of feet passed through Boardwalk businesses, and some crowds even caught street performers entertaining people passing by.

Over the weekend, Atlantic City had a boost in traffic from the inaugural Adjacent Festival, which saw thousands of people cover the beach to watch bands like Blink-182, Paramore and Jimmy Eat World.

Large-scale concert events like Adjacent should be held on weekdays, said Amer Kashmiri, president of Atlantic City Merchants Association. He looked forward to the opening of Showboat's Island Waterpark next month, saying amenities like that should continue to come to town to make the resort more family friendly.

"I always have good hope," Kashmiri said.

While the Boardwalk was packed with visitors Monday, a change in their spending habits become increasingly noticeable, said Asad Kahn, manager of Ocean Star, a souvenir shop next to the Boardwalk's South Carolina Avenue entrance.

"It's tough times these days, the economy-wise and everything," Kahn said Monday. "It's not like it used to be. I've been here for almost 15 or 16 years on this Boardwalk in this store, and it's not the same. The economy is really, I think, getting bad, and everyone is trying to save some money."

Higher prices haven't stopped people like Portia Daniels from returning to Atlantic City, spending three days visiting the beach and casinos with her friends.

"I enjoyed myself," said Daniels, 74, of Four Oaks, North Carolina, seated on a Boardwalk bench facing Bally's Atlantic City. "As far as spending, I'm retired, so it doesn't matter. You've got to just spend it. You only live once."