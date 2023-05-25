Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Friday, May 26

ATLANTIC COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL PROGRAM: 2 p.m.; featuring the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Color Guard, the Atlantic County Corrections Officers’ Honor Guard, the Sandpipers Pipes and Drums of Atlantic County and presentation of a memorial wreath; Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, located in the county park on Route 50, Estell Manor.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES PROGRAM: 10 a.m.; ceremony honoring 50 Atlantic County residents killed in action in the Vietnam War; features Atlantic City Fire and Police department members, bagpipers, Last Salute funeral and honor guard with Civil War bell and cannon; Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

POLICE WELCOME CENTER GRAND OPENING: noon; ribbon cutting ceremony for a Police Welcome Center outside the Ocean Club Condominium’s Boardwalk entrance; the condo complex has donated a space where police officers can house their bicycles for Boardwalk patrol and take personal breaks in a private setting; Chief James Sarkos will be present for the ribbon cutting; 3101 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: noon; front lawn of Shore Medical Center, Bay Avenue, Somers Point.

Sunday, May 28

MILITARY MUSEUM GRAND OPENING AND MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 1 p.m.; the Simon Davies Military Museum, a private building housing the personal collection of Ocean City High School junior Simon Davies, celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and Memorial Day ceremony; public invited to attend; veterans and veteran advocates; speakers Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio, veteran Joseph Altimari and veterans advocate Joseph Griffies; Simon Davies Military Museum, 67 Tyler Road, Upper Township. 609-338-2586 or SimonDaviesMilitaryMuseum.com.

Monday, May 29

ATLANTIC CITY MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE: noon; keynote speaker is Atlantic City resident Sgt. Gerald R. Singer (U.S. Army retired); refreshments provided; in the event of rain, the program will be held at City Hall; Brown’s Memorial Park, 135 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Atlantic City; free.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 a.m. to noon; veterans pay tribute to fallen comrades; Veterans Memorial Park, Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4027.

LONGPORT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; begins at 33rd Street and Atlantic Avenue and continues up to Ventnor Avenue and then south to the park and gazebo at the foot of the Longport Bridge, where a ceremony will be held. 609-645-3511.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS: 9:20 a.m. bike decoration contest, 10 a.m. parade at Memorial Field on Pacific Avenue; parade will continue north on Boyd Street, turn left on Mechanic Street, left on Dias Creek Road and end at American Legion Post 198; ceremony held after the parade at Post 198; register to enter the bike contest and the parade at middletownship.recdesk.com/community/home.

NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 a.m.; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will be honoring our fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues.

SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m.; parade will begin at Dawes Avenue and Shore Road and proceed to City Hall, concluding with a ceremony at Patriots Park at Bethel Road and First Street; service to follow after the parade; veterans, scouts, military vehicles, antique cars, bands and decorated children’s bicycles are invited to participate. 609-833-5428.

UPPER TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and U.S. Army veteran, will serve as host; flag presentation, Upper Township Boy Scout Troop 79 Color Guard, wreath ceremony, local dignitaries; Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.

VENTNOR MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: hosted by Greater Absecon Island VFW Post 215; first service will be at City Hall at 9:45 a.m. followed by a service at the post home at 11 a.m.; 601 N. Dorset Ave. 609-703-1975 or vfw215.org.