MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The transformation of a once-dilapidated retail center in Rio Grande continues, with a planned multiscreen movie theater, bowling alley, restaurants and more expected to be open by Memorial Day in the Cape May County Commons facility.

The county purchased the former Kmart shopping center near routes 9 and 47 in 2018, bidding $5.75 million when the property went up for auction.

Currently, the property includes a mix of public facilities, including a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and private businesses such as Tractor Supply.

But the dining and entertainment complex now in the works will take the mixed-use model to a whole new level, with two restaurant options, a retro arcade and other attractions designed to draw local and visiting families.

Plans call for nine screens in the theater, as well as a virtual golf course.

“There really isn’t anything like this in South Jersey that I’m aware of,” said Cape May County Counsel Jeff Lindsay.

The county has a long-term agreement with Town Square Entertainment, known locally for transforming an old movie theater in Stone Harbor into a downtown centerpiece.

The company now also owns the Tilton Square Theatre in Northfield and the Ventnor Square Theatre, with plans in the works for the old Moorlyn Theatre on the Ocean City Boardwalk and for the county site, described as Cape Square Entertainment on the company website.

In Rio Grande, the plans call for two restaurants — one casual, the other more formal — as well as a 12-lane bowling alley and movie theater. As has been done in Stone Harbor, the plan is to also occasionally use the theater for live entertainment, including music, Lindsay said.

He was not certain how much the company planned to spend on the renovations, although he described it as a significant investment. No one from Town Square responded to a request for comment Friday, but in a previous interview, company co-owner Clint Bunting estimated the renovation costs at between $3 million and $4 million.

“We are making an investment in the property,” Bunting said in 2019.

The county has already undertaken some of the work, Lindsay said, adding it will be repaid for that work as part of the long-term lease agreement with Town Square.

When Kmart first opened, it was the largest retail store in the area, and it continued to operate as retail options multiplied in that section of the township.

But in 2017, the property appeared on a list of 78 locations to close by Sears Holdings Corp., which at that point owned the Kmart brand.

Sears Holdings no longer exists, and there are now just three Kmart locations in the United States, including one in Bergen County. There were thousands of Kmart locations in the 1980s.

Cape May County government was not looking for economic transformation, at least at first. The county was overpaying for the former location for its human services office and began negotiations with Frank Theaters, the former property owner.

At that point, the former owner entered bankruptcy and the site ended up on the auction block. According to Lindsay, the county’s successful bid to own the property cost less per year than had been allocated to lease a portion.

“Once we owned it, we made economic redevelopment part of the plan,” Lindsay said. That included upgrading the property, which had fallen into disrepair, and working with potential tenants.

“We were able to take a dilapidated eyesore in Rio Grande and make an attractive complex in Cape May County,” Lindsay said. He described Rio Grande as the economic hub for the county. It is the site of the largest number of national brand stores, and serves as the entranceway to the Wildwoods.

“The project is an excellent example of how public/private cooperation can spur quality, responsible economic development,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “I applaud the bold and innovative approach taken by county government to revitalize the center and attract this amazing project.”

The county reached an agreement to move the community-based veterans clinic from the Coast Guard base in Cape May to the site, with an investment from the VA. The property also has agreements with community service groups to use space in the complex, and is home to the One Stop Career Center as well as the county’s Human Services Department.

The site is easier to reach for many residents, close to the Garden State Parkway and bus routes, and close to where residents had previously reached the Social Service office. The county also recently reached an agreement to offer space to Middle Township police for its Rio Grande substation, which is now located nearby on Route 47.

The new restaurants will be able to serve alcohol under a concessionaire’s permit, which allows alcohol service on public property. The license is issued directly through the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The theater idea was included in the original county plan for the site, Lindsay said, but a deal was not approved until the fall of 2019. At that point, the county governing body gave unanimous approval.

Under a lease agreement, good for up to 20 years, the county will get a share of the revenue at the site. At first, the amount will be 12% of the gross annual revenue, until the county expenses for renovating the space are paid back. After that, Lindsay said, it will either be 7.5% of the revenue to the county or $175,000 a year, whichever is higher.

The portion of the property had been a movie theater when Frank Theaters operated the site, then known as the Rio Stadium 12. Frank Theaters was based in Jupiter, Florida, and at one point had multiple movie houses in New Jersey, including in Stone Harbor and the Beach Theatre in Cape May.