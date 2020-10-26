Memo says A.C. High School principal followed district policy in reporting ex-employee's inappropriate conduct

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Riley concluded that the board followed all policies when Frazier was initially hired and that La'Quetta Small had "complied" with the district's policies for reporting his inappropriate actions. Furthermore, Riley's investigation found that Frazier had moved out of the Small's home in 2015, while the alleged incidents took place in 2017.

Frazier's 2014 voter registration lists the Small's home as his residential address. He last voted in 2018, according to public records, but never updated the address.

Riley stated in the memo that she was advised by the district's state-appointed monitor, Carole Morris, to cease her investigation of the matter.

"Since I am unable to complete my investigation, I did want to provide (the school board) with the information that I have acquired," Riley wrote in the memo.

The outside counsel's investigation will seek to clarify the circumstances surrounding Frazier's inappropriate contact with the male student, his subsequent termination, the district's liability and whether La'Quetta Small — who was principal of Pennsylvania Avenue School at the time — followed proper procedures in reporting the alleged incidents.