Members appointed to Rio Grande group charged with proposing solutions

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee on Monday approved the membership of an advisory committee charged with proposing solutions to multiple problems in the Rio Grande section of the township.

The township approved the creation of the Rio Grande Community Partnership earlier this month. The nine-member group includes residents, business people and advocates, with professionals and advisors also assigned to help the process.

Rio Grande includes one of the busiest retail areas in Cape May County, a year-round hub that includes several national chains, while most of the shopping areas in the surrounding beach resorts tend to be far more seasonal.

But it is also the site of multiple problems, including reported drug use and quality-of-life concerns such as panhandling and shoplifting, as well as encampments of homeless people in the woods surrounding the area.

At previous meetings, township officials said police have escorted people off private property, where tent encampments have been established, but also said the people living there declined offers of help in accessing social services.

Appointed members include W. Scott Morgan, Jeff Mattera, Rachel Johnson and Arthur Andre Jr., along with business representative Michelle DeVico, Tom Tower Jr. and William Feraco. Denise South, of Cape Hope, and Jon Bolte of The Branches represent the social services organizations.

Also listed in the resolution are Nikki Harbor, who will serve as the committee secretary, and Marcus Karavan, the township solicitor.

The resolution also calls for representatives of the Middle Township Police, Township Commission and the Cape May County government, but specific representatives were not named.

South attended the meeting and thanked committee members for the opportunity to participate in the new organization.

The organization was suggested by Committee member Jim Norris, who grew up in Rio Grande and has since moved to another section of the township. He said the area has changed dramatically since he was a kid, with more residents and more problems.

Norris, a Republican, is seeking reelection this year, challenged by Democrat Melisha Anderson