Melissa Orsen is SJ Utilities first woman president

FOLSOM — SJI Utilities, which runs South Jersey Gas Co. and Elizabethtown Gas, has its first woman president.
Melissa Orsen, formerly senior vice president of South Jersey Industries and President and COO of South Jersey Gas, becomes the first woman to oversee both South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, according to SJI.
“Melissa is a dedicated and respected leader playing an influential role in the development of SJI’s strategy and success,” said Mike Renna, SJI President and CEO. “She is passionate about our employees, our customers, and to a future where our utilities deliver cleaner, lower-carbon energy to the communities we serve.”
A graduate of the University of Delaware and Widener University Law School, Orsen joined SJI in 2017 as general counsel, where she was responsible for advising the Board of Directors and executive team on legal matters and overseeing all corporate legal and government affairs.
Previously, she served as the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, directing more than $1 billion in economic development activities.
Orsen was also a deputy attorney general, with a focus on federal and appellate litigation.
SJI, formerly South Jersey Industries, is an energy services holding company based in Folsom. SJI Utilities is SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, which delivers natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey.
Orsen takes the place of Dave Robbins, who will retire at the end of 2021 after nearly three decades at the company.
“During Dave’s career at SJI, he has built a legacy of safety and unwavering commitment to the customers and communities we serve,” said Mike Renna, SJI President and CEO. “Under his leadership, our utilities have reached best-in-class levels ... Dave has been an incredible asset to SJI, and we thank him for his dedication and leadership.”
Robbins will resign effective August 1, 2021, but will remain a Senior Vice President at SJI through the remainder of 2021, the company said.
Brent Schomber will succeed Orsen as President and Chief Operations Officer of South Jersey Gas Company.
SJI's other two subsidiaries SJI Midstream, which houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project; and South Jersey Energy Solutions, which promotes efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy and develops, owns and operates on-site energy production facilities. Visit sjindustries.com/.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
