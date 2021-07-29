Melissa Orsen is SJ Utilities first woman president

FOLSOM — SJI Utilities, which runs South Jersey Gas Co. and Elizabethtown Gas, has its first woman president.

Melissa Orsen, formerly senior vice president of South Jersey Industries and President and COO of South Jersey Gas, becomes the first woman to oversee both South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, according to SJI.

“Melissa is a dedicated and respected leader playing an influential role in the development of SJI’s strategy and success,” said Mike Renna, SJI President and CEO. “She is passionate about our employees, our customers, and to a future where our utilities deliver cleaner, lower-carbon energy to the communities we serve.”

A graduate of the University of Delaware and Widener University Law School, Orsen joined SJI in 2017 as general counsel, where she was responsible for advising the Board of Directors and executive team on legal matters and overseeing all corporate legal and government affairs.

Previously, she served as the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, directing more than $1 billion in economic development activities.

Orsen was also a deputy attorney general, with a focus on federal and appellate litigation.