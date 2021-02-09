Meet Wally, Hammonton Middle School's new therapy dog

Wally is from Missouri and was in the midst of training as a therapy dog there when, for unknown reasons, the handler had to back out.

“Their situation changed and he landed with us, so we were super lucky in that case,” Nolan said.

Wally was trained by Will Meyers of Ocean View and is certified with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. He now lives with Nolan, who is covering his expenses, and will visit the school often to provide emotional support and, sometimes, a needed distraction to the students and staff.

The timing couldn’t have been better.

“We’re always looking for different ways and different angles to reach kids,” Nolan said. “When we started this, we didn’t think we were heading into a global pandemic. But, it’s a good thing we did get him when we did because kids now are more secluded than they’ve ever been.

“We’re hoping he’ll be able to help with all that,” Nolan said.

Law said she can’t wait to see the long-term impacts for her students, especially during test days.

“I can tell just from the five minutes he was in my class, the kids took to him immediately. They were all in a good mood and they were all really excited,” she said.

