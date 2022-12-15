Meet 'Mootilda': Upper Township woman cares for stray cow

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A cow reported wandering loose in the woods of Marmora is alive and well, likely thanks in large part to a local woman who took it upon herself to feed and care for the animal.

Anne Merrill said she knew next to nothing about livestock before she started seeing the cow in her quiet neighborhood over the summer.

With a serious drought leaving little standing water or green grass in the area, she began to leave water for the animal.

She said she purchased three wading pools on sale at a local supermarket: one for the front of her home for the birds, another for the backyard for her dogs, and a third to be dragged into the woods for the cow.

Merrill said she would haul water in 5 gallon buckets to fill the pool, and then started buying feed as well. The cow started to respond.

“I named her ‘Mootilda,’” Merrill said.

Merrill said the cow appeared malnourished and kind of scraggly. With advice from some animal welfare organizations, Merrill began getting hay and the right kind of feed, and Mootilda has put on several hundred pounds and now has a glossy, reddish-brown coat.

Over the summer, she said, the cow probably weighed 400 to 500 pounds. Now she’s at about 800 pounds. The breed can get to around 1,200, she said.

Merrill believes Mootilda is all but certainly the same animal that was spotted in the woods over the summer. Apparently, the cow caused at least one traffic accident. Now, there is an incongruous “Beware of Cow” sign on Tuckahoe Road near where Merrill lives.

“She’s legendary at this point. She’s like the Jersey Devil or the Headless Horseman,” Merrill said.

Many of her neighbors now have cow stories.

The animal is often around Merrill’s backyard. She said she tries to feed her around the time schools let out and some people return from work, to keep the animal away from the roads when they are at their busiest.

“I use food to manipulate her behavior,” Merrill said. But she added it would be a mistake to think of Mootilda as tame.

“She’s the antithesis of a domesticated animal,” she said. “We have a mutual respect. She is an 800-pound animal that can kill you. Whenever you’re near her, you have to keep that in mind.”

The cow is not aggressive, she said, but is big.

She has twice tried to fence the cow in, without success. “She’s like a runaway bulldozer. She can do whatever she wants.”

The cow roams a wide area, sometimes covering 5 miles in a day. Her range has been somewhat curtailed by an Atlantic City Electric project to put in new power lines and an effort to create meadows in a wildlife management area nearby. Merrill believes the loud sounds from those projects frighten the cow, who will therefore keep away.

There are different stories about who originally owned the cow, but township officials have so far not released a name. Merrill wants the animal to be adopted by someone equipped to care for her.

She does not want Mootilda to end up as steaks and burgers.

She is also afraid of the cow getting hurt as hunting season begins.

“I’m working feverishly to find it a good home,” Merrill said. “At this point, it’s become more like a pet. The thought of eating it now seems horrifying.”