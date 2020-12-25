Medical student misses his first shift at AtlantiCare, but for good reason

GALLOWAY—A fourth-year medical student missed his first day of work at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit earlier this month, but he had a good excuse. His wife went into labor.
Sean Farrell and his wife, Cindy Ciccotelli Farrell—who is also a fourth-year medical student at the hospital, arrived at the AtlantiCare's Center for Childbirth on Dec. 7. Farrell was scheduled to start his two-week rotation in the NICU several hours later.
He knew he’d have a great experience learning in the NICU, he said, but didn’t anticipate doing so as a medical student and as a dad.
The couple’s baby girl, Lainey, arrived that evening and weighed 5 lbs., 9.6 oz. Because Lainey arrived about six weeks early, she received continued care... in the NICU.
"I didn’t think she’d get to celebrate her first Christmas until next year,” Farrell said.
“We have a greater appreciation professionally, and personally, for the care our labor and delivery, maternal newborn, and NICU colleagues give all families,” Cindy said. “We are treasuring celebrating the holidays with our beautiful daughter as we learn the joys of parenting.”
