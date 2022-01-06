 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mediate or litigate PILOT lawsuit: State must decide by Jan. 13
0 Comments
top story

Mediate or litigate PILOT lawsuit: State must decide by Jan. 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Casino Taxes

This photo taken in June shows a gambler placing a bet on a roulette table at Bally's Atlantic City. A judge on Thursday morning ordered the state to let him know by Jan. 13 if it is "agreeable to proceed with mediation" in Atlantic County's lawsuit against a new casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law.

 Wayne Parry, Associated Press

The 30th annual Polar Bear Plunge took place on New Year’s Day in front of LandShark Bar & Grill at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. Video by Kristian Gonyea, for The Press.

ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Thursday morning ordered the state to let him know by Jan. 13 whether it is "agreeable to proceed with mediation" in Atlantic County's lawsuit against a new casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law.

The order followed a Wednesday conference between attorneys in the case and Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk.

Marczyk has said he wants the parties to go into mediation.

The new legislation, which passed both the Senate and the Assembly on Dec. 20 and was quickly signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, removes sports and internet gaming revenues from the calculation of what casinos owe in a basic PILOT. It lowers their payments to an estimated $110 million under the new law from $165 million under the previous law.

It gives the county the same amount in 2022 it received in 2021, about $17.5 million, but the 2021 payments were based on depressed casino revenues from 2020 during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

The lawsuit is against the state and the governor and was filed by the county and the towns of Somers Point, Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships, Absecon, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.

The county will lose about $4 million a year under the new PILOT law if enacted, the state Office of Legislative Services has estimated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county says the annual loss is more like $5 million to $7 million.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney sponsored the legislation in the Senate and said repeatedly four casinos would close if it did not pass. But he never provided proof of that assertion.

A spokesperson for Murphy declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, the original sponsor of the Assembly version of the bill, took his name off it after the November election and voted against it on the Assembly floor.

Also voting against it was Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. Armato said he was unable to get enough information on why it was needed, and Mazzeo said it was a bad deal for Atlantic County taxpayers.

The county’s attorneys filed an order to show cause Dec. 22 in Atlantic County Superior Court, after the bills passed the Legislature on Dec. 20 and Murphy signed them Dec. 21.

The order asked Assignment Judge Julio Mendez to temporarily enjoin the state from enacting into law Senate bill 4007 or Assembly bill 5587, and to set an emergency hearing date to determine whether the bills violate the existing consent order from 2018 and should be permanently blocked from taking effect.

Mendez referred the case to Marczyk, who quickly signed the order to show cause to start the legal process but did not temporarily enjoin the law.

“We are going to try to get a settlement that is in the best interests of everyone,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said Tuesday, “because the new PILOT, the way it is written, is only in the best interests of the casinos.”

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News