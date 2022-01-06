Mediate or litigate PILOT lawsuit: State must decide by Jan. 13

ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Thursday morning ordered the state to let him know by Jan. 13 whether it is "agreeable to proceed with mediation" in Atlantic County's lawsuit against a new casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law.

The order followed a Wednesday conference between attorneys in the case and Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk.

Marczyk has said he wants the parties to go into mediation.

The new legislation, which passed both the Senate and the Assembly on Dec. 20 and was quickly signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, removes sports and internet gaming revenues from the calculation of what casinos owe in a basic PILOT. It lowers their payments to an estimated $110 million under the new law from $165 million under the previous law.

It gives the county the same amount in 2022 it received in 2021, about $17.5 million, but the 2021 payments were based on depressed casino revenues from 2020 during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

The lawsuit is against the state and the governor and was filed by the county and the towns of Somers Point, Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships, Absecon, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.

0:25 PILOT lawsuit conference with judge rescheduled for Wednesday ATLANTIC CITY — A judge postponed until Wednesday a conference in a lawsuit by Atlantic Coun…