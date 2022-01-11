McFadden promoted to deputy DRBA police administrator

A nearly eight-year Delaware River and Bay Authority police officer will oversee some of the department's most important operations after being promoted to its second-highest ranking official.

Lt. Col. Wayne McFadden began his duties as deputy police administrator Jan. 3, serving as the police administrator's adviser, the DRBA said Tuesday. In his new role, McFadden will be responsible for managing multiple operating units in the department. He'll also assist with recruiting police officers and in crime prevention and highway safety enhancement processes.

The DRBA oversees the Cape May-Lewis Ferry, the Millville and Cape May airports, the Delaware Memorial Bridge and other key infrastructure in the region. As such, it maintains its own police department.

McFadden, of Berlin, Camden County, has held multiple positions with the DRBA Police Department since being hired in November 2014 as a patrol officer. He became a sergeant and lieutenant, managing the Delaware Memorial Bridge and Cape May Troop operations.

In 2020, he became the department's chief of staff while serving in the rank of captain.