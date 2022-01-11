 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McFadden promoted to deputy DRBA police administrator
McFadden promoted to deputy DRBA police administrator

A nearly eight-year Delaware River and Bay Authority police officer will oversee some of the department's most important operations after being promoted to its second-highest ranking official.

Lt. Col. Wayne McFadden began his duties as deputy police administrator Jan. 3, serving as the police administrator's adviser, the DRBA said Tuesday. In his new role, McFadden will be responsible for managing multiple operating units in the department. He'll also assist with recruiting police officers and in crime prevention and highway safety enhancement processes.

The DRBA oversees the Cape May-Lewis Ferry, the Millville and Cape May airports, the Delaware Memorial Bridge and other key infrastructure in the region. As such, it maintains its own police department.

McFadden, of Berlin, Camden County, has held multiple positions with the DRBA Police Department since being hired in November 2014 as a patrol officer. He became a sergeant and lieutenant, managing the Delaware Memorial Bridge and Cape May Troop operations.

In 2020, he became the department's chief of staff while serving in the rank of captain.

“I appreciate executive management's faith in my abilities to help lead and manage the Delaware River and Bay Authority’s nationally accredited police department,” McFadden said in a statement. “Public service is an important part of my career, and this is a great opportunity to use the experience, knowledge and leadership skills that I’ve gained during my law enforcement career to make a difference."

McFadden has a 25-year resume in law enforcement. He started his career with the Camden and Camden County police department during his first 18 years, the DRBA said. He also is a U.S. Army veteran.

He also holds two college degrees: a bachelors from Thomas Edison State University and a master's in administrative sciences from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

McFadden is also a certified New Jersey Police Training Commission police instructor.

“Wayne has a unique combination of law enforcement experience, operational skills and leadership abilities that have proven to be invaluable to the Delaware River and Bay Authority,” Col. Richard H. Arroyo, DRBA police administrator, said in a statement. “He is the consummate law enforcement professional with a tremendous record of accomplishments. I appreciate his counsel and look forward to continuing to work with him.”

