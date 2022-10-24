McCullough’s Golf hosting fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township youth football, cheer

People are teeing off to help an Egg Harbor Township cheerleading and football program.

A fundraiser for the Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization will be held at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links on Nov. 19.

The event was announced several days after EHTYO President Dominic Branca spoke about the organization’s need to pay for and install new scoreboard at a Wednesday Egg Harbor Township Committee meeting, requesting help from township officials.

Township Committeeman Joe Cafero approached the golf course about the fundraiser and has led efforts to organize the event, which is titled the “Joe Cafero Golf Outing.” He said that the EHTYO was a critical opportunity for children in the township that he is proud to support.

“Organizations like this are important for character and athletic development of our youth,” Cafero said in a statement included on an event flyer.

The fundraiser will consist of a golf outing and a subsequent reception at the course. Tee time is at 10 a.m. in the form of a shotgun start with a four-person scramble. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and there is a reception after the outing scheduled to start at McCullough’s at 3 p.m. Tickets are $100 for the golf and lunch, with tickets for just the reception costing $40.

There are also several sponsorship opportunities being sold. One can sponsor a hole on the course for $100 or sponsor the subsequent lunch reception for $1,000. The former sponsorship will give one a sponsor sign near a hole on the course, while the latter will have the sponsor recognized during the reception, while also being named on a banner in the reception area, on scorecards and on golf carts. There is also a “Touchdown Sponsor” for $475 by which one receives tickets to the outing for a group of four, a hole sponsorship and reception recognition.

The fundraising effort is trying to help cover the cost of a $15,000 scoreboard that the EHTYO purchased for its field in Veterans Memorial Park, plus any possible attendant delivery and installation fees. Branca said Wednesday that the new board was desperately needed, as the current one had fallen into a state of disrepair, leaving the organization struggling to fix it throughout the 2022 football season. Businesses contacted for support by the EHTYO said they were unable to fund a replacement at the time, while the organization’s normal fundraising efforts were disrupted by turnover in its Booster Club leadership. With other equipment becoming more expensive, Branca said Wednesday that not having help pay for the $15,000 scoreboard replacement would “devastate” the EHTYO.

McCullough’s General Manager Tom Sullivan said Monday that the golf course was glad to lend its support to youth organizations and other important community resources in Egg Harbor Township

Branca said via email Sunday that he was grateful for Cafero’s support. He also thanked Township Committeeman Ray Ellis, who was another vocal proponent of helping the EHTYO pay for the scoreboard, as well as former Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough. He said it took three days from the Wednesday committee meeting to organize the tournament.

“The speedy response is unbelievable,” Branca said.

The EHTYO scoreboard was not the only sports facility discussed at the Township Committee meeting Wednesday. The Egg Harbor Township Baseball Association asked that the lights be installed at Veterans Park for the field used by its 11 and 12-year-old baseball players. Jamie Gillespie, the president of the association's board of directors, said that the situation was unfair to its players and hampered their development, citing other municipalities that have lit fields for that age group.

Other capital expenditure projects for sports in Egg Harbor Township are already underway The Township Committee entered into a shared-services agreement with Egg Harbor Township School District regarding the use of its soccer and multipurpose fields in August. The township agreed to pay for a $540,500 installation of new lights at the stadium, so that in exchange, township youth teams would gain access to the fields for late night games.

Those interested in participating in the fundraiser for EHTYO can make reservations at mcculloughsgolf.com or write out a check payable to McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links. One can also RSVP by email at bmccabe@mcculloughsgolf.com.