McCracken continuing community efforts with North Wildwood Easter egg hunt

NORTH WILDWOOD — For Diane McElwee, Saturday was finally something her kids could look forward to.

The 35-year-old took her sons, 4-year-old Damien and 6-year-old Jason, to an Easter egg hunt at Albert Allen Memorial Park. It was organized by Maddie McCracken, a North Wildwood native who made a name for herself on the Wildwood High School girls basketball team.

"I think that she did a really good job," McElwee said about McCracken, "so our kids are starting to get some normalcy back. It's nice for them just to get out."

More than 100 people descended on the Delaware Avenue park Saturday morning. Due to Wildwood's annual Greater Wildwood Jaycees Easter egg hunt being canceled a few weeks ago, McCracken's effort became the go-to holiday event for many families in the area.

McCracken, a sophomore at Stockton University, said her experience as a student-athlete helped her see the community in a different light and inspired her to start giving back.