MC Lyte to headline Women in Hip Hop summit at Stockton

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — MC Lyte will be the featured speaker at the virtual Women in Hip Hop Summit at Stockton University this week.
The iconic female rapper and DJ has a career that spans 30 years. She was the first female rapper to be nominated for a Grammy Award, the first rap artist to perform at Carnegie Hall, and the first female rapper to earn a gold single.
This year’s theme will address the history of women in hip hop, the early years of battle rapping, and the shift when women as hip-hop artists were expected to portray a more sexualized image.
The program, coordinated by the Stockton University Africana Studies program and Professor Donnetrice Allison, begins at 12:30 p.m. March 4 via Zoom, and participants must pre-register.
Other performers include Marjorie Barnes, Loreal Chrisp, and Sol ChYld.
Participants will learn about these women’s first-hand experiences in the hip hop industry and they will also learn about the intersectionality of race and gender in hip hop.
To register visit stockton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3NJBJ7EzTRytDXRQrm6T5g.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.