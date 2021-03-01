MC Lyte to headline Women in Hip Hop summit at Stockton

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — MC Lyte will be the featured speaker at the virtual Women in Hip Hop Summit at Stockton University this week.

The iconic female rapper and DJ has a career that spans 30 years. She was the first female rapper to be nominated for a Grammy Award, the first rap artist to perform at Carnegie Hall, and the first female rapper to earn a gold single.

This year’s theme will address the history of women in hip hop, the early years of battle rapping, and the shift when women as hip-hop artists were expected to portray a more sexualized image.

The program, coordinated by the Stockton University Africana Studies program and Professor Donnetrice Allison, begins at 12:30 p.m. March 4 via Zoom, and participants must pre-register.

Other performers include Marjorie Barnes, Loreal Chrisp, and Sol ChYld.

Participants will learn about these women’s first-hand experiences in the hip hop industry and they will also learn about the intersectionality of race and gender in hip hop.

To register visit stockton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3NJBJ7EzTRytDXRQrm6T5g.

