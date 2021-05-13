 Skip to main content
MBCA to hold State of the City Luncheon next week
MBCA to hold State of the City Luncheon next week

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. delivers his State of the City address last month, flanked by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, left, and Council President George Tibbitt, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 Kristian Gonyea / For The Press

The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association will hold its annual State of the City "Summer Splash" Luncheon at noon Monday at Caesars Casino.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. will discuss new city plans, COVID-19 recovery and economic development for the summer at the limited-attendance event. Special guests include AtlantiCare CEO Lori Herndon, whose company is sponsoring the event, and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty.

