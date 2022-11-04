MBCA celebrates 31st anniversary, honors Atlantic City 'Superheroes'

The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association celebrated its 31st anniversary Oct. 27 during its Installation/Awards Gala at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. More than 800 people attended. The 2023 Board of Directors was installed by Mayor Marty Small Sr. The board consists of representatives from various small and large businesses, nonprofits, residents and casino leaders. The 2023 board welcomed new member Wendy Bartlett, vice president of Fulton Bank.
The MBCA also honored its Atlantic City Superheroes. They included Steel Pier, the Atlantic City Chapter of the NAACP, the Atlantic City Police Foundation, Chester’s Special Events and Flowers, the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, the Orange Loop developers of Tennessee and New York avenues and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.
For more information, visit mbcanj.com.
