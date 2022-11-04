 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MBCA celebrates 31st anniversary, honors Atlantic City 'Superheroes'

110422-pac-hom-mbcaphoto1.jpg

The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association honored its Atlantic City Superheroes last week during a gala at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

 Nick Valinote, MBCA

Ralph E. Hunter Sr., founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, will be honored by both the Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association and the Gloucester County NAACP. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association celebrated its 31st anniversary Oct. 27 during its Installation/Awards Gala at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. More than 800 people attended. The 2023 Board of Directors was installed by Mayor Marty Small Sr. The board consists of representatives from various small and large businesses, nonprofits, residents and casino leaders. The 2023 board welcomed new member Wendy Bartlett, vice president of Fulton Bank.

The MBCA also honored its Atlantic City Superheroes. They included Steel Pier, the Atlantic City Chapter of the NAACP, the Atlantic City Police Foundation, Chester’s Special Events and Flowers, the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, the Orange Loop developers of Tennessee and New York avenues and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.

For more information, visit mbcanj.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

