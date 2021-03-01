Mazzeo to seek second district state senate seat

Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, will seek the second district state senate seat left open after Republican Chris Brown announced he would not seek re-election, according to a an online report.

“From standing up against North Jersey gaming to authoring legislation to save Atlantic City in its darkest hour, I am proud of my accomplishments to improve the lives of my neighbors in Atlantic County,” Mazzeo told The New Jersey Globe. “Now, I want to take that fight to the State Senate.”

Mazzeo's campaign gave his announcement on an exclusive basis to the North Jersey based publication, said Michael Muller of the New Jersey Democratic Campaign Committee in a text message.

"We will be sending out the release later this afternoon," said Muller when asked why the campaign didn't share the information with The Press and its South Jersey readers.

Brown announced that he would not seek re-election last month.