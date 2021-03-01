Mazzeo to seek second district state senate seat

Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, will seek the second district state senate seat left open after Republican Chris Brown announced he would not seek re-election, according to a an online report.
“From standing up against North Jersey gaming to authoring legislation to save Atlantic City in its darkest hour, I am proud of my accomplishments to improve the lives of my neighbors in Atlantic County,” Mazzeo told The New Jersey Globe. “Now, I want to take that fight to the State Senate.”
Mazzeo's campaign gave his announcement on an exclusive basis to the North Jersey based publication, said Michael Muller of the New Jersey Democratic Campaign Committee in a text message.
"We will be sending out the release later this afternoon," said Muller when asked why the campaign didn't share the information with The Press and its South Jersey readers.
Brown announced that he would not seek re-election last month.
“This chapter in my life was a page-turner, particularly the story about our successful fight to defeat North Jersey casinos, which saved our industry and thousands of local jobs,” Brown said at the time. “I’m grateful for those who helped me write all of the pages in this chapter.”
Last week, Brown endorsed Republican Vince Polistina to succeed him in the primary election for the 2nd Legislative District.
The 2nd state legislative district, which encompasses Atlantic County, traditionally features one of the most expensive and competitive races in the state.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
