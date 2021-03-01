Mazzeo to seek Brown's second district state senate seat

Froonjian said the 2nd Legislative District, which covers most of Atlantic County, is one of the few competitive districts in the state and has a history of split delegations.

"There has been at least one Democrat and one Republican in those three seats the last 24 of the last 28 years," Froonjian said. "That tells you it is truly a swing district."

Since both parties have a shot at winning, they spend a lot of effort and money there, he said. Second district races have been the state's most expensive three times from 2001 to 2017, and in the top five in spending in six of those eight election cycles, Froonjian said.

Mazzeo, who owns the produce store B.F. Mazzeo in Northfield, said the COVID-19 pandemic "is a crisis that uniquely affects Atlantic County, and it will take a strong voice from our region to fight for our fair share."

He pledged to tackle Atlantic County's economic crisis in the state Senate.

"That starts with increasing our business diversity and continuing the work I started in bringing entities like South Jersey Gas and Stockton University to Atlantic City," Mazzeo said. "We will strengthen our casino industry while building new opportunities for growth in new sectors to bring good paying jobs to our region.