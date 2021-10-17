Mazzeo says school district, municipal consolidation needed to control property taxes

One in a series of interviews with candidates in the Nov. 2 general election, based on editorial board meetings at The Press of Atlantic City.
Candidates from both parties for Assembly and State Senate in the 2ne Legislative District chose dates for their editorial board meetings. The Democratic Senate candidate, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, chose Oct. 14, and the Republican Senate candidate, State Senator Select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, chose Oct. 6. Polistina's interview has already run.
Early voting starts Oct. 23 and Election Day is Nov. 2.
State Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, started out in politics on the Northfield Council, and then became mayor. He has been an Assemblyman since 2014, and is now looking to move up to the State Senate.
“In Atlantic City, things hit the fan pretty hard (in 2014) with four casinos closed," Mazzeo said. "We as the majority party put together a couple of pieces of legislation that saved Atlantic City. ... I took a lot of heat ... the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) bill took away tax appeals and gave the city steady revenue."
He said the state takeover bill also helped the city to stop out-of-control spending and lower the city budget from about $261 million to just under $200 million this year.
Mazzeo recently introduced a bill to extend the takeover another four years, and it was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this year.
For many years, Mazzeo said he has been pushing for consolidation of municipalities and school districts to save money and bring down property taxes.
The owner of Mazzeo's Produce in Northfield, he said he knows first hand how difficult the COVID-19 pandemic has been on small business.
Q: The state has been increasing taxes on businesses. Should that continue, stay the same, or should biz taxes be reduced?
Mazzeo: It’s very difficult to roll back taxes ... but if we could stabilize taxes in New Jersey, especially with our small businesses ... no secret small biz is our biggest employer ... I’d be in favor of something like that, see how we could be more business friendly.
Property taxes are a big cost for a small business, we don’t get too much in local services ... can we find way to stabilize that with consolidation?
Q: Why didn’t Gov. Phil Murphy use some federal COVID aid to replenish the state's unemployment fund? Instead he allowed the unemployment tax on them to increase.
Mazzeo: He had to pick and choose where to put his money ... we did slow down (defer) the unemployment tax on businesses and phase it in over years.
Q: People would like to see computers replaced in the Department of Labor's Unemployment Insurance offices, after the huge problems getting benefits to people on time during the pandemic. Any talk about making that happen?
Mazzeo: There is going to be a blueprint of what worked and what didn’t work, and unemployment was a problem. If you go from 80,000 applicants to 1.8 million, no system in the world can handle that. But they were using 1980s technology there and that is unacceptable.
Q: Should the Legislature have to approve continuation of states of emergency in NJ after 3 months?
Mazzeo: I think I would be open to that. ... I’d be open to talking about a time period on executive orders. I was really upset when casinos were told two days before July 4th that they couldn’t open as planned (with indoor dining) but only at 25% (and without indoor dining). They already had ordered all their supplies and put staffing together. We told the governor we didn’t think that was a good decision.
Q: Is there any way state spending could be cut and efficiencies could be found that would help the taxpayer in the long run?
Mazzeo: The property tax and school funding come from the municipal side. School funding formula is from the state, and we have done a better job with that funding.
The school funding formula has to be looked at again to make it better, and that’s where you would see property taxes either stabilizing or going down in some cases. Then the consolidation issue ... you would see at least property taxes slow down considerably.
The biggest (state) costs are pension and debt, so you can’t really do much there. Maybe restructure the debt.
Q: Are you confident that the costs of New Jersey's clean energy agenda won’t overly burden households?
Mazzeo: We've made a pretty good effort building charging stations, solar panels, wind turbines. ... I was involved before the state in getting food waste separated and sent to pig farms.
You never know 15 to 20 years down the road what natural gas is going to cost. If we diversify our energy use, we become less dependent and cut back our emissions footprint. Wind turbines will diversify the economy here in Atlantic County.
Q: What percentage of Atlantic City property taxes should casinos be paying?
Mazzeo: I’ve heard somewhere between 50 and 55% that casinos should pay. To get more revenue, my next idea is rental to owner occupancy. Put construction incentives for people to build, and get the owner percentage from 20% now to 80%.
The word out there is that Atlantic City needs about 10,000 more residents to come and live in the city to increase the tax base. Then I think you’d see a more stable tax base.
Q: Do you support removing sports gaming revenues and internet gaming revenues from the totals used to calculate how much casinos should pay in lieu of property taxes (the PILOT)?
Mazzeo: Based on gaming revenue, casinos are going to have to pay substantially more (in the PILOT). How do we get a fair share to the city? Sports gaming and internet is why revenue went up so high. Naysayers were saying they’d only be paying $90 million or $100 million, and now they’re paying $150 million. COVID put the kibosh on that, but it will get back up there. I don’t think it’s fair just to put it on the brick and mortar, I think you have to have the sports betting and the internet.
Q: Since Murphy got elected, he and the Legislature have increased spending 30%, triple the rate of inflation. Do you think that’s having an effect on the state’s financial condition?
Mazzeo: He did what he was supposed to do as far as paying the full amount on the pension fund. We put in some property tax relief, senior freeze, homestead rebate, paid the full school funding formula, extended earned income tax credit to those without dependents, helping seniors and teenagers.
You could say we’re going to cut, but where are you going to cut this budget? Past administrations just froze school funding and left it $9.6 billion underfunded.
When you talk about 30% higher, a lot of times things in the past weren’t funded correctly.
Q: Should government employees be limited to health and pension benefits similar to what’s in the private sector?
Mazzeo: It’s all negotiable through collective bargaining. As health and benefits get more expensive, there’s gonna have to be a way to do different programs for health benefits. Negotiating a different benefit is fair. But if you strip that and take it away from them I don’t think that’s fair.
Q: The state Election Law Enforcement Commission has reported your race in the 2nd District race is the most expensive by far in the state, and the biggest recipient of independent spending, almost all coming from the New Jersey Education Association's Garden State Forward in support of the Democratic ticket.
Mazzeo: I have no control of independent spending. I’ve been in a targeted district, this is my fifth cycle. Running for the Senate, a lot of people want me to win. My own fundraisers I’ve done very well this cycle, the best I’ve ever done. Maybe that’s because the job I’ve done. I’m accessible, you can hit me at my store or my office.
Q: Why do teachers, Garden State Forward, like you so much?
Mazzeo: (Joking) I think because we sell to school districts and they like our produce.
Q: The state has stopped local law enforcement from cooperating with federal enforcement of immigration laws. Is that appropriate?
Mazzeo: I think that we need a national reform on immigration. The Dreamers should have a path to citizenship. I’m going to kick the football on that one because the attorney general made that decision.
Q: Should local law enforcement be required to assist federal law enforcement in monitoring the opposition at school board meetings? The FBI has been ordered to work with local law enforcement to monitor school board opposition.
Mazzeo: Very sad to hear that. I think they’re an autonomous body, they should be able to work in a way that’s productive for that school district. There have been issues with school boards, I guess when local police get called that’s the quickest route.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.