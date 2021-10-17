Mazzeo says school district, municipal consolidation needed to control property taxes

Q: People would like to see computers replaced in the Department of Labor's Unemployment Insurance offices, after the huge problems getting benefits to people on time during the pandemic. Any talk about making that happen?

Mazzeo: There is going to be a blueprint of what worked and what didn’t work, and unemployment was a problem. If you go from 80,000 applicants to 1.8 million, no system in the world can handle that. But they were using 1980s technology there and that is unacceptable.

Q: Should the Legislature have to approve continuation of states of emergency in NJ after 3 months?

Mazzeo: I think I would be open to that. ... I’d be open to talking about a time period on executive orders. I was really upset when casinos were told two days before July 4th that they couldn’t open as planned (with indoor dining) but only at 25% (and without indoor dining). They already had ordered all their supplies and put staffing together. We told the governor we didn’t think that was a good decision.

Q: Is there any way state spending could be cut and efficiencies could be found that would help the taxpayer in the long run?