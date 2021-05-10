Mazzeo introduces bill to extend takeover in Atlantic City, restore civil service

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is seeking to extend the state takeover of Atlantic City to nine years instead of five, and to restore civil service status and protections for public employees after the five-year period ends at the end of this year.

Mazzeo introduced A5590 last week to amend the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016. It also repeals a section of the original bill that allows a municipality in need of stabilization to use early retirement incentives to improve its financial situation.

When the takeover began in 2016, public service workers such as police officers, firefighters and City Hall employees lost their civil service status, giving the state more power to make changes in staffing.

The takeover was intended to stabilize the city’s finances and governing abilities, at a time when increased gaming competition from neighboring states caused several casinos to fail and others to successfully lower their real estate values and thus the taxes they paid. In addition, casinos won hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate refunds, forcing the city into unsustainable debt loads.

City officials were also accused of poor management of city finances for decades when the city's gaming industry was thriving.