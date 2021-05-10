Mazzeo introduces bill to extend takeover in Atlantic City, restore civil service

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is seeking to extend the state takeover of Atlantic City to nine years instead of five, and to restore civil service status and protections for public employees after the five-year period ends at the end of this year.
Mazzeo introduced A5590 last week to amend the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016. It also repeals a section of the original bill that allows a municipality in need of stabilization to use early retirement incentives to improve its financial situation.
When the takeover began in 2016, public service workers such as police officers, firefighters and City Hall employees lost their civil service status, giving the state more power to make changes in staffing.
The takeover was intended to stabilize the city’s finances and governing abilities, at a time when increased gaming competition from neighboring states caused several casinos to fail and others to successfully lower their real estate values and thus the taxes they paid. In addition, casinos won hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate refunds, forcing the city into unsustainable debt loads.
City officials were also accused of poor management of city finances for decades when the city's gaming industry was thriving.
“For the past five years, public workers in Atlantic City have coped with demanding workloads, extended hours, and little resources to serve residents, all for lower pay compared to other municipalities in the state,” said Mazzeo. “The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these issues, as many public employees played critical roles in the city’s pandemic response.
Under MSRA, Mazzeo said, public workers have limited outlets to express their concerns and advocate for change.
"Atlantic City is on much more solid footing than it was in 2016," Mazzeo said. "It’s critical that our police officers, firefighters, and essential public workers regain the labor rights and protections they deserve.”
Fiscal progress has been made. From 2016 to 2020, the city budget decreased 11.5%, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. has said the 2021 budget will be down again to under $200 million for the first time in years. The city employee count has gone from 994 to 889 since 2016, according to Small.
Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the city’s credit rating two notches in January, to Ba3. That is six notches higher than Atlantic City’s lowest rating of Caa3, which it held from April 2016 to November 2018, according to the investment agency.
In November, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings upgraded the city’s general obligation bonds and gave a positive outlook to the city’s financial performance.
Mazzeo said the goal of the bill is to protect public workers "as we work toward the day the city’s operations are once again under local control."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
