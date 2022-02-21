Mazzeo, Fitzpatrick endorse Tim Alexander for Congress

Tim Alexander, who is vying to be the Democrat challenger to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November, said Monday he has been endorsed by former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.

"Tim's journey has always been rooted in public service, from a racially-profiled youth and arrested for a crime he did not commit to entering law enforcement himself to try and change the system from the inside," Mazzeo and Fitzpatrick said in a news release from Alexander's campaign. "He eventually retired from law enforcement for a legal career focused on civil rights litigation."

Alexander, 56, is a former detective captain in charge of the Criminal Investigation Section for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office in Mays Landing. He announced his candidacy last March.

Retired Egg Harbor Township police Capt. Hector Tavarez has also announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

Alexander, of Galloway Township, has been married to wife, Anna, for 34 years. They have three adult children.

Alexander supports Democratic bills to expand voting rights, Mazzeo and Fitzpatrick said, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Van Drew opposes the Democratic bills, including H.R. 1 (the For the People Act) calling them an attempt to nationalize elections by stripping away states' election integrity safeguards such as requiring voters to provide proof of identity when voting by mail.

The Mazzeo and Fitzpatrick endorsement for Alexander follows earlier endorsements by The Collective PAC, dedicated to increasing Black political power across all levels of government; and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, representing 100,000 workers nationwide and 10,000 in New Jersey.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.