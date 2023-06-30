Darren Drozdov, who starred on the football field before turning to pro wrestling, where his career was cut short by an in-ring accident, died Friday, according to the WWE.

Drozdov, who grew up in Mays Landing and was a standout athlete at Oakcrest High School, was 54.

In a statement released by the family through WWE, Drozdov died from natural causes.

"There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now," the family wrote.

WWE is saddened to learn that Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30, at age 54.



WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7gDRO0tiGl pic.twitter.com/EqPtbGIPy8 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2023

Drozdov was known to pro wrestling fans by his ring names Droz and Puke. He was involved in an in-ring accident in 1999 that rendered him a quadriplegic.

"Nevertheless, Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years," the family said.

Drozdov was once quoted on how he handled adversity: “There is always another day. Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean my life is over. I’ve learned to live again, and my life is far from over.”

Born April 7, 1969, Drozdov graduated from Oakcrest in 1987, where he starred on the football team and threw the shot put at the Penn Relays. At 6-foot-4, he played offensive tackle for the Falcons, who went 10-0 his senior season.

Drozdov went on to play on the defensive line for the University of Maryland from 1988-1992 and graduated with a degree in criminal justice. He spent three seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets before his career was cut short due to a knee injury.

After rehabilitation on his knee and a failed comeback attempt with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, Drozdov turned his attention to pro wrestling, according to a Baltimore Sun profile from 1998. He sent a tape of himself working out to the World Wrestling Federation (later WWE), and after a meeting with WWF chairman Vince McMahon, Drozdov was signed to a developmental contract.

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Darren Drozdov aka Droz. Sweetheart of a man. Was fortunate to get know him in ECW and then WWE. All good memories! Shared lots of laughs. Rest In Peace Droz. My thoughts and heart go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/13nexou1Kh — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 30, 2023

One of Drozdov's stops before WWE was with Extreme Championship Wrestling, based in Philadelphia.

On Oct. 5, 1999, during a taping for a televised show in Long Island, New York, Drozdov was paralyzed from the neck down when he was involved in an in-ring accident with D-Lo Brown. Though he was confined to a wheelchair the rest of his life, he did regain movement in his arms and upper body. Drozdov maintained in interviews following the accident he held no animosity toward Brown.

Drozdov told the Baltimore Sun in 1998 that pro wrestling was a lot tougher than he expected and dismissed its reputation as “fake” for its choreography and soap opera qualities.

“Now I understand why people in the business get really upset when people say it’s fake, because it’s the farthest thing from fake in this world,” Drozdov told The Sun in 1998. “If it’s fake, I guess the two concussions, the broken ribs, the knee surgery and the stitches that I’ve had (from pro wrestling) are fake, also.”

During his days at Maryland, Drozdov often battled with members of the coaching staff over his appearance, including outlandish haircuts, tattoos and piercings. However, the team captain played through chronic back problems at Maryland and remained close with several former teammates.

“I have no complaint about his work ethic and the effort he exhibited,” Joe Krivak, Drozdov’s coach at Maryland, told The Sun. “The hairstyles and the earrings — those were all superficial. When you look at Darren’s personality below the exterior, he was a good, solid individual.”

Drozdov's family, in their statement, called him a devoted son, brother and friend.

"He was our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing. His warmth, love and laughter were infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts.

"Everyone who knew Darren was a better person because of it. He taught everyone so much about how to look at life: how to put things in perspective, how to overcome adversity, and how to show compassion for others. He would not want anyone to be sad at this moment and would want to this to be a celebration of his life, to be remembered for all the great things that he accomplished, the fun, the laughter, the great memories he shared with everyone."

The Baltimore Sun contributed to this report.